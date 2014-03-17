Artel Video Systems to Offer Embrionix SFP Modules

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 17, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast media transport solutions, announced today they have integrated Embrionix SFP (emSFP(TM)) solution into its DigiLink media transport platform. DigiLink with Embrionix technology will be shown at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas, at Artel Video Systems' booth SU5902.

Taking advantage of DigiLink's external removable SFP and modular design, users now have the flexibility to change, on-the-fly, from optical to a variety of electrical I/Os and converters SFPs available from Embrionix including HD-BNCs, HDMI to SDI converters, SDI to HDMI converters, CVBS converters, and MADI interfaces. This enables users to take advantage of Artel's flexible, modular design and integrated routing to transport media over optical and IP networks in a simple, reliable, and proven platform.

"Artel recognized many years ago that external, removable SFP technology is the most effective means of offering the flexibility to change the wavelengths and performance of optics and made it an integral part of the DigiLink design," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "Partnering with Embrionix now expands those capabilities to include numerous electrical interfaces and miniature converters providing the flexibility the industry is looking for to meet the challenges of emerging networks."

"As a leader in advanced SFP design for the broadcast industry, our commitment is to deliver new and innovative SFP (emSFP(TM)) modules with the highest flexibility and quality," said Renaud Lavoie, CEO of Embrionix. "We are looking forward to working with Artel to reliably expand media delivery options for broadcasters."

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides a new approach in the product interface market for broadcast manufacturers. Embrionix designs and builds innovative, advanced SMPTE VIDEO SFPs to close the gap between fiber optic deployments, coaxial deployments, and emerging technology deployments, such as HDMI, composite video, Ethernet, etc. By leveraging its core competencies in video broadcast, the company provides SFP modules (emSFP(TM)) with the highest level of flexibility to major broadcasters in the industry. The company is based in Laval, Canada, and has global design, research and development, and sales offices located in Canada, California, France, Israel, United Kingdom, and Japan. For more information on Embrionix products, please visit www.embrionix.com or contact us at sales@embrionix.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on DigiLink media platform providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events.

