NPI Audio Visual Solutions Adds First Vista Systems’ Spyder to its Inventory

Cleveland-based systems integrator NPI Audio Visual Solutions has invested in its first Vista Systems Spyder X20 for use in live events and for its demo room where the company showcases equipment for permanent installations. NPI serves customers nationwide with a primary focus in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and West Virginia.

"Our installation/integration division provides engineered AV systems for broadcast facilities, corporate installations, K-12 and higher education, mobile facilities and portable AV flight packs" says director of sales Sam Avellone. "In addition, we have a staging and rental division, an in-house AV services division for hotels & conference centers, corporate event production, and an HD video truck, trailer and portable AV flight pack systems for live event production, broadcasts & web streaming, with an in-house production studio for content development, editing & duplication." "So we can pretty much handle anything in the AV realm (sales, rentals & production)."

Recently, NPI was looking for a device to "zone content and edge blend," Avellone explains. "After a little research we discovered that Spyder was the product that delivers those capabilities."

He notes that NPI has developed a control system for scoreboards, which Spyder has augmented. "A lot of the scoreboard companies only have one video input on their control system which limits what they can display on the scoreboard. But now that we have Spyder we can plug in a head end system that allows them to also show branded/sponsored videos, advertisements and instant replays which can be placed ( in any configuration ) on the video display. The customer gets a next-level scoreboard and a system that not only enhances the "in-game" experience, but can also generate revenue for them".

Avellone reports that the Spyder has been "working great and everybody is happy with it. Vista trainers came here to provide training for our technicians, and they've been great in terms of sales support, too. We did a tradeshow with Vista for the annual Ohio Association of Broadcasters Engineers conference. Vista was very helpful in assisting us to show off the product and even came and worked the booth. Spyder looked great and got a lot of attention on the show floor."

