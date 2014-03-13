Jyske Bank Selects Haivision for Transcontinental Video Contribution From NASDAQ to Denmark Over the Internet

MONTREAL, CANADA — March 13, 2014 — In order to drive more compelling and immediate content into their media network, Jyske Bank, one of the largest banks in Denmark, has established a 24/7 contribution feed originating at NASDAQ in New York and delivered to their production center outside of Copenhagen using low cost Internet connections. Jyske Bank uses this topical live HD content for their online TV channel, jyskebank.tv, and the content becomes an integral part of the customer experience at all their branches throughout Europe.

Jyske Bank TV covers the latest financial news and in-depth economic issues, and broadcasts live from studios at NASDAQ MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Jyske Bank TV chose Haivision’s Makito X encoders with Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) to deliver their content over the Internet from NASDAQ to its corporate production center in Denmark for distribution.

Avoiding costly satellite networks, Jyske Bank relies on Haivision’s highly efficient, low latency H.264 Makito X encoding platform with its SRT transport layer for an end-to-end, cost effective solution for streaming quality, real-time video over the Internet at low bitrates. SRT optimizes video streaming performance across unpredictable Internet networks, recovering from packet loss, jitter, network congestion and bandwidth fluctuations that can severely affect the viewing experience.

“Jyske Bank TV is an important initiative that brings the latest financial news directly to our customers,” said Steen Mertz, director communications technology, Jyske Bank. “To make the broadcast possible, we’re using Haivision’s Makito X with its SRT technology to deliver a high quality, low latency feed over the Internet. With Haivision, we get better quality at a lower bitrate, and take advantage of low cost, everyday Internet bandwidth.”

Leveraging Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage system, Jyske Bank TV is broadcast to more than 700 screens in 120 branch locations throughout Europe. They also deliver the live feed to their internal IPTV system, to distribute Jyske Bank TV internally to employees, and Jyske Bank syndicates its programming to third-party sites.

Jyske Bank case study: http://www.haivision.com/case-studies/jyske-bank-tv

Images: Jyske Bank Denmark Studio http://www.haivision.com/sites/default/files/jyskebank_denmark_studios.jpg

