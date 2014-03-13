Dejero's Bogdan Frusina and Bill Nardi to Present at the 2014 NAB Show

KITCHENER, Ontario -- March 12, 2014 -- Bogdan Frusina, Dejero founder and chief technology officer, and Bill Nardi, the company's vice president for broadcast integration, will make a joint presentation at the 2014 NAB Show's Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC). The session, titled "End-to-End Transmission Solutions for Newsgathering," is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m. in room S225 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Frusina and Nardi's presentation is part of the conference's Wireless Solutions for Ancillary Broadcast Services track.

During the session, Frusina and Nardi will describe how the intersection of IP-based technologies, new bonded wireless uplink solutions, and cloud computing is taking news reporting to unprecedented levels of immediacy and detail, all while delivering significant savings and efficiencies for media organizations. The presentation will describe the full life cycle of an IP-based newsgathering operation that -- beginning in the field -- uses bonded cellular platforms that mount to cameras or microwave trucks; load as apps onto smartphones, tablets, or laptops; or go where news crews go in a rugged and portable package. With these easy-to-use tools supplementing traditional satellite and microwave links, news crews and citizen journalists can transmit live or recorded video over available cell or Wi-Fi networks to the studio, where a specialized server receives the content and delivers it into the production workflow. From there, a distributed control system provides real-time, virtualized backup and a centralized cloud infrastructure for managing any type of signal in the operation.

In addition to the BEC presentation at the 2014 NAB Show, Frusina has also been invited to take part in a panel presentation titled "Advanced Video Technologies -- Visions of the Future." The panel is scheduled for April 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Information about Dejero and the company's products is available at www.dejero.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-BogdanFrusinasm.jpg

Photo Caption: Bogdan Frusina, Dejero founder and chief technology officer

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-BillNardi-VPforBroadcastIntegration.jpg

Photo Caption: Bill Nardi, Dejero vice president for broadcast integration

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

