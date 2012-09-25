ANTON/BAUER, AUTOSCRIPT AND VITEC VIDEOCOM U.S. HOST FUNDRAISERS FOR THE HOLE IN THE WALL GANG CAMP

Anton/Bauer(r), part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, along with Autoscript, also part of Vitec Videocom and a Vitec Group company and employees from the Valley Cottage, NY, headquarters of Vitec Videocom U.S., recently hosted a fundraiser for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, raising $14,000 for the local children's charity founded by the late actor, Paul Newman.

Throughout the summer, employees of Anton/Bauer, Autoscript and Vitec Videocom U.S. hosted fundraisers for the charity, the headquarters of which are located nearby in Ashford, CT. Employees presented The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp with the final amount during the annual company picnic hosted by Anton/Bauer and Autoscript.

"We are very proud to support a local charity such as The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp," says Shin Minowa, vice president, sales and marketing, Anton/Bauer. "It is heartbreaking to hear of any child suffering from an illness, so to be able to support a program such as this, one that gives children the chance to be a kid and enjoy the outdoors, gives us hope for their futures."

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is dedicated to providing "a different kind of healing" to children and their families coping with cancer, sickle cell anemia and other serious illnesses through summer sessions and family weekend programs. The foundation serves more than 20,000 children and family members annually.

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.

