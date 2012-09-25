BEXEL ADDS LEADER INSTRUMENTS WAVEFORM GEAR TO RENTAL INVENTORY WITH QUARTER-MILLION-DOLLAR PURCHASE

Continuing the company's expansion of its inventory, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has announced a quarter-million-dollar commitment to Leader Instruments with the purchase of the company's multi-format waveform monitors and rasterizers. The purchase is part of Bexel's ongoing commitment with a major broadcaster to support sports-related and other television productions throughout the year. The gear will also be integrated in Bexel's new flypacks.

Leader's product line of test and measurement monitors provides a unique lineup of products covering all broadcast applications, satisfying the requirements of even the most demanding applications. Bexel's purchase includes the LV 5330 and LV 5380 test monitors as well as the LV 5770. In addition, Bexel also purchased the LV 7330 rasterizer for its rental inventory.

"Leader has earned a worldwide reputation for designing and manufacturing some of the most reliable, practical and cost-effective electronic instruments available," says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. "Leader's monitors can be used by both engineering and creative personnel to enhance communications and accuracy between workflows. We are excited to add its equipment to our inventory."

Leader Instruments' flexible LV 5330 is a compact and lightweight multi-SDI test monitor specifically designed for on-camera and portable applications. Picture, waveform, vector, audio and status screens can be displayed individually or in multi-screen representations. The instrument is also equipped with on-picture measurement functions, Cinelite and Cinezone, and helps facilitate measurements that are easily understood by technical and operations personnel alike.

The LV 5380 is a multi-SDI monitor equipped with a precision video signal waveform and vectorscope display via a high-fidelity TFT LCD that produces high-quality picture displays. It also offers an embedded audio signal display featuring Lissajous and level-meter configurations. Additional features include simultaneous display of two SDI signals, screen capture to USB memory and on-picture gamut error monitoring. All these features are integrated into a thin, light instrument, allowing the LV 5380 to be used in any video production or monitoring application.

The LV 5770 is a full-featured waveform monitor that comes with an abundance of options. Its multi-monitor simultaneously monitors two 3G/HD/SD-SDI sources and displays picture, waveform, vector, 5-Bar, Cinelite and status individually or in various screen combinations.

Bexel also purchased Leader Instruments' LV 7330 rasterizer for use on new daytime talk shows this fall. The LV 7330 is a highly functional, compact, lightweight SDI rasterizer that boasts exceptional cost performance. When connected to an external XGA or WXGA monitor, the LV 7330 can display the picture of an HD-SDI or SD-SDI signal in addition to video signal waveforms, vectors, audio data and data analyses of the signal.

For more information, please visit www.Bexel.com.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.