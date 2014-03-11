DPA Microphones Appoints GerrAudio to Lead Canadian Distribution

DPA Microphones is pleased to announce the appointment of GerrAudio as its Canadian distributor. GerrAudio is an established distributor of professional audio equipment for the live performance and broadcast industries across Canada. The company represents some of the industry’s leading wired and wireless intercom, digital mixing console, signal processing and audio test and measurement equipment brands.

“We are very fortunate to be chosen to represent DPA Microphones in Canada,” says Bob Snelgrove, President of GerrAudio. “The quality and performance of the company’s mics are consistent with GerrAudio’s long-standing philosophy of bringing unique audio solutions to the technical teams that support highly creative artists. DPA’s array of products perfectly complements our current collection of state-of-the-art audio equipment. Additionally, while the company’s reputation precedes GerrAudio, we know that many professional users are not fully aware of the flexibility and depth that is available across the product line. To that end, our primary goal will be to provide greatly expanded accessibility to the company through such means as product introductions, education and demonstrations, along with quick accessibility to products and technical support.”

This partnership with GerrAudio signals DPA Microphones’ continued commitment toward growth and customer service throughout North America. To ensure greater product availability for customers in Canada, GerrAudio will carry a full stock of DPA products at its head office in Brockville, Ontario.

“GerrAudio has an impressive reputation as one of the leading pro audio distributors in Canada,” says Niels Jørgen Øhrgaard, DPA Microphones’ Executive Vice President of Sales. “With a local Canadian distributor, we ensure better and more attentive service and support for our new and existing customers in the region. We’re excited about this new partnership and have high expectations for the opportunities it will bring.”

About DPA:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.