SCTE(TM) Announces Shortlist for Technological Innovation Awards

SCTE(TM), the Society for Broadband Professionals, has announced the shortlist for its prestigious 2014 Technological Innovation Awards. The winners will be announced at the SCTE's Annual Gala Dinner on 22 March 2014 at One Great George Street in London.

Open to the entire broadband industry, the awards are for technological innovation in the broadband arena and may be for a product, system or concept. The item nominated must have been introduced into the marketplace between 1 January 2013 and 31 December 2013. The shortlisted companies and products in each award category are:

"Best broadband network transmission solution"

ARRIS Group Inc. -- ARRIS E6000 Converged Edge Router (CER)

LICA -- miniCMTS

Technetix Ltd -- DBx Platform

Teleste Corporation -- ACE8 Intelligent Deep Fibre Node for DOCSIS 3.1 Environments

"Best digital processing solution"

Bridge Technologies -- VB288 CONTENT EXTRACTOR

Elemental Technologies -- Elemental 4K HEVC Implementation

Harmonic Inc. -- ProStream 9100 Real-Time Stream Processor

"Best CPE solution"

Albis Technologies -- SceneGate Micro II

SeaChange International -- Nucleus Soft Box Video Gateway

Technetix Ltd -- Class A++ Fly Leads

The best overall submission will receive the SCTE 2014 Technological Innovation of the Year Award. Last year's winner of this award was Teleste for its AC8700 Optical Node.

In addition to organising industry achievement awards for the broadband industry, the SCTE hosts regular lectures and training courses which have gained worldwide acceptance as the standard for young technicians entering the field of cable telecommunications and for those wanting to advance their knowledge and career prospects.

More information about the Technological Innovation Awards, and other SCTE activities, is available at www.theSCTE.eu. SCTE training programme information is available at www.thescte.eu/index.php/professional-development.

