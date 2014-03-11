See Top of the Line Broadcast Equipment From Canon, Sony, Panasonic and More at the Adorama Booth During NAB 2014 and Win Big

Visit Adorama at booth C10548 in Central Hall during NAB to test-drive the hottest gear on the market, plus enter Adorama’s NAB 2014 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes for a chance to win products from Blackmagic, Sony and Convergent Design

New York, NY – March 11, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced it will be exhibiting at the NAB Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 7th through 10th. Visit Adorama at booth C10548 to speak with account executives from its corporate, government and education sales channels and to learn about and test-drive the latest broadcast equipment to hit the market. Adorama production experts from the Adorama Rental Company and Trade and Used department will also be onsite, providing attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and digital media accessories available from Adorama for filmmakers, cinematographers and digital media enthusiasts. Register now for the 2014 NAB Show using Adorama’s free guest pass code LV9237.

Enter the Adorama NAB 2014 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes

Visitors to the Adorama booth will have the opportunity to participate in Adorama’s NAB 2014 Great Giveaway Sweepstakes. Those interested in entering the sweepstakes can either pre-register by filling out this survey, or register during NAB at Adorama’s booth. Once registration is complete, attendees must pick up a raffle ticket at the Adorama booth, good for all three nights of the sweepstakes.

Each evening throughout the show at 5pm, one lucky winner* will walk away with one of the three following prizes:

*Must be present to win

See High-End Broadcast Equipment at Adorama Booth C10548

At NAB 2014, Adorama will have on display equipment such as cameras, lenses, monitors, recorders and more, from leading manufacturers including Sony, Canon, Panasonic and Zeiss. At this year’s show, Adorama will be expanding its lighting presence with lighting gear from Litepanels, Cineo, Xylight, K5600 and more. As the first exclusive reseller of SmallHD on-camera monitors and video equipment, Adorama will also be showcasing products from the popular line of affordable and professional high-definition monitor solutions. The new Cineped tripod, a rotational camera slider that sits on four legs instead of three, can also be seen at the Adorama exhibit. Called “the next generation tripod,” this new product is available now at Adorama.

Book a Private Meeting at NAB 2014

To schedule an appointment with a representative from the corporate government or education departments, please contact orgsales@adorama.com.

Members of the media are invited to book a private press briefing with an Adorama expert during the 2014 NAB Show. For more information, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####

Blackmagic Production Camera 4K

Sony FDR-AX1 Digital 4K Video Camcorder

Convergent Design Odyssey7Q