Ventuz Technology Continues to Build Momentum in the Broadcast Market

Ventuz Technology, provider of high-end interactive graphics software technologies for advanced 2D/3D real-time broadcast graphic and innovative interactive in-studio applications continues to build momentum worldwide for its software solutions.

Used throughout the broadcast, live presentation and digital signage markets, the Ventuz software suite is considered one of the most innovative solutions available today. It specifically addresses the challenges creative agencies are facing in keeping up with the technological and presentation needs of customers as well as helping broadcasters produce, manage and deliver high-end 2D / 3D on-air and in-studio graphics efficiently and economically. Regardless of the application, the opennessof the Ventuz software allows for a variety of external control capabilities, such as multi-touch functionality enabling communication with any input device connected to a standard Windows PC.

Its easy to use authoring and animation environment offers an open framework of building blocks, which means users not only have a complete toolset for creating compelling content, but it also supports seamless integration with 3rdparty applications. The unsurpassed flexibility of the Ventuz 3D engine provides unique possibilities to utilize designs for both broadcast on-air graphics and interactive in-studio applications.

The growing customer-base of Ventuz Technology speaks to the increasing awareness of this state-of-the-art software suite:

Broadcasters using Ventuz software for Television Programs:

- FOX USA: Next Generation FoxBox

Ventuz software drives all live sporting event clock and score graphics for Fox Sports Net (FSN) nationwide broadcasting of all major sports leagues and events.

- Who wants to be a Millionaire?

The British company Cat&Mouse, service provider for game show graphics and control, has used Ventuz for virtually all of their productions. Among their shows are renowned formats, such as Who wants to be a Millionaire, Power of 10, and Million Pound Drop.



- Political Programs



Ventuz software powered a touchscreen for the interactive TV presentation of graphs and analysis charts of coverage of several election broadcasts by WDR in Germany.



- Broadcast Sports

Swedish TV network Kanal75 switched over to Ventuz software as its 3D graphics engine and character generator for live horse racing coverage in its off-track betting centers.



- TTRWorld Snowboard Tour:

Rayd and E.I.M. Solutions created a full sports on-air graphics and live-display solution with Ventuz software for the Ticket To Ride World Snowboard Tour.

Ventuz provides a powerfule nvironment for the creation of 3D graphics regardless of how complex the on-air or presentation graphics requirements are. Its intuitive toolset offers real productivity & operational enhancements, a vast number of 2D and 3D design and text effects, as well as real-time 3D rendering. Ventuz is a versatile solution for creating rich and engaging content and designs efficiently and without being limited by the technology.

About Ventuz Technology:

Ventuz Technology offers hardware-agnostic, resolution-independent 2D/3D real-time software and technology for graphics design, authoring, and control of non-linear animation and interactive 2D/3D presentations, 3D rendering, as well as video wall and multi-display presentations.

Ventuz Broadcast:

Ventuz Technology’s Broadcast edition addresses on-air and in-studio broadcast applications, post production motion graphics and 2D/3D workflows. As a field-proven real-time graphics solutions, global broadcast stations currently utilize Ventuz for the 2D/3D authoring and graphic playback of sportscasts, second screen connected TV applications, and in-studio presentations.

Ventuz Pro:

Advertising agenciesand the live events industry utilize Ventuz Professional edition for creating,staging and lighting large-scale multimedia client presentations and fully interactive product launches. Digital signage content designers use Ventuz software tools for the creation and display (including touch-screen) for POS. Regardless of the application, customers including Microsoft, Audi, Adidas, Avid, XBOX, D:SF, Skoda, and Porsche use Ventuz technology for unlimited creativity for real-time 3D design, authoring and presentation.

View the Ventuz YouTube Channel for application examples:http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL47C04DEBB7C43967&feature=plcp