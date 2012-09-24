Turn Your Projects Up to 11 with Adobe CS6 and Moviola!

Audio is critical, make the most of yours with a free webinar from Moviola!



Your video is only as good as the sound that goes along with it, so you have got to make sure your audio is the best it can be. Moviola has announced a free live webinar on September 27th at 10:00 AM PST to help you with just this challenge. The webinar will cover migrating projects from Premiere Pro and Final Cut into Adobe Audition, as well as how to plan and organize your edit to make sure the audio editing process is as smooth as possible. The webinar will then move into audio editing and transitions, as well as setting audio levels and mixing.



Presenter Larry Jordan is a producer, director, editor, consultant and Apple-Certified trainer with over 30 years video production and post-production experience.



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/audio-editing-techniques-for-video-editors-using-adobe-audition/



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:http://www.moviola.com/



About Moviola



Established in 1923, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. We now offer a full service non-linear rental division with 24/7 tech and workflow design support and consultation; a camera rental house; tape and solid state media sales; production office space for filmmakers in Hollywood and New York; online training via our free live webinars, on-demand webinars, ebooks, podcasts, blog articles and mobile apps; and an on-site training center specializing in AVID, ACSR, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, editorial and post production training. We are the only training center in Southern California certified to teach Adobe Premiere, and the only location outside of AVID to teach ACSR certification. http://www.moviola.com