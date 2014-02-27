Enter to Win: 2014 ProAm USA International Student Film Competition

Just a few weeks left to enter ProAm USA’s first annual student film competition; with over 70 students entered, five winners will receive over $8,000 in cash and prizes from ProAm USA

Piedmont, SC – February 27, 2014 –ProAm USA, a manufacturer of production equipment for film and video enthusiasts and professionals, recently announced it has received over 70 entries from around the world for its first annual 2014 International Student Film Competition. Students from countries including Germany, Singapore, Croatia, Columbia and the UK have entered their unique films for a chance to win over $8,000 in cash and prizes for themselves and their schools. The film competition is open for entries until March 16, 2014.

After the contest closes, ProAm USA will open voting for the People’s Choice Award on March 17th. The winner of this award will receive the same prize as the Grand Prize Winner: $1,500 and the ProAm USA Orion Production Package. Finalists will be announced on March 24, 2014, and winners will be announced on April 4, 2014.

About the 2014 ProAm USA International Student Film Competition

Designed to encourage budding filmmakers, the competition is free to enter and open to students currently enrolled in accredited high schools, colleges and universities worldwide. Student films will be evaluated by a Hollywood jury, which includes The Walking Dead writer Curtis Gwinn, Ash Christian, an actor in The Good Wife and Law & Order, and Chicago International Film Festival jury organizer Bohus Blahut. Entries will be judged on film narrative, originality, and execution of chosen genre.

Enter to Win Cash and ProAm USA Products

ProAm and its jury of Hollywood players will judge student films and award prizes to the filmmaker and his or her school. The competition will also feature a weeklong People’s Choice voting period; the public can visit www.ProAmUSA.com/vote2014 to choose their favorite student film beginning on March 17, 2014.

Grand Prize: Student – $1,500 and the Orion Production Package; school – the Orion Production Package

2014 ProAm USA International Student Film Competition Jury

Armand Mastroianni: Director of Tales from the Dark Side, The Celestine Prophecy, Invasion, and Cameron’s Closet

Rules and Regulations

Must be 18 or over and a student currently enrolled at a high school, college or university Students must register their film submission with a school-issued email address Must create a film that is entirely original in content Film must be between one and five minutes in duration, not including credits One entry per student or team Restrictions: a. Explicitly offensive language or images; b. Explicitly graphic sexual content All films must be submitted in spoken English or supported with English subtitles Submit your film at www.ProAmUSA.com/student2014/submit

For more information and to enter the ProAm USA 2014 International Student Film Competition, please visit www.proamusa.com/student2014.

About ProAm USA

Drawing from experience in the video and film industry, ProAm USA began in 2003 and launched its first uniquely designed camera crane in 2004. It was the first tool-less camera crane and one of the first made specifically for consumer and prosumer cameras. Over 10 years, ProAm has become the innovation leader in camera mounting systems with products used worldwide by film and video professionals. ProAm’s mission is to make it easy to shoot amazing video and create incredible films by manufacturing well-designed, superior quality crane and jib systems for high-end hobbyists and professional photographers and filmmakers.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

