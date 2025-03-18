Cine Gear Expo to be Held at Universal Studios Lot

LOS ANGELES—Cine Gear Expo has announced that the filmmaking exposition has chosen the world-renowned Universal Studios Lot for the location of Cine Gear Expo LA 2025.

The organizers reported that registration is now open here. The show takes place June 6 to 7, 2025.

A revered film and television production mecca, Universal Studios Lot is known for their legendary stages, beautifully appointed theatres, and outdoor city streets, parks & squares— seen in countless film and television spectacles.

"We are excited to welcome the Cine Gear community to this iconic destination," announces Cine Gear Expo co-founder/CEO Juliane Grosso. “The Universal Lot offers an abundance of everything we look for to create a valuable and unforgettable experience."

A crossroads of filmmakers and cutting-edge technology, the organizers reported that Cine Gear Expo is known globally as the best place in filmmaking to discover groundbreaking innovations, connect with top-tier creatives, and discover the latest gear from mainstay brands and next gen innovators at hundreds of industry booths. Attendees can hone their skills at hands-on equipment demos, pick up tips at filmmaker panels, and enjoy educational sessions, screenings, and guild & association presentations–topped off by world-class mingling with friends and colleagues.

Beyond the Expo, other offerings that week include Cine Gear's Film Series Screenings and a Master Class featuring renowned filmmaker instructors.

Doors open for Exhibits and Seminars Friday, June 6 at 11:00 am - 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 7 at 10:00am – 5:00pm.

The Universal Studios Lot is located at 3900 Lankershim Blvd., Universal City, between Hollywood and Burbank, California. Registration opens March 17, 2025.