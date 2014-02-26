Brand New Media Selects SoftCast From Ideal Systems for New Singapore Broadcast Facility

SINGAPORE -- Feb. 26, 2014 -- Brand New Media has selected SoftCast from Ideal Systems for multichannel automation, playout, and media asset management in its new playout facility in Singapore. Brand New Media is a global digital media company that operates multiple TV channels from its broadcast operations and TV studios in Australia, Singapore, the United States, and Europe.

The SoftCast based solution supplied and built by Ideal Systems features SC-AutoPlay for multichannel automation and 24x7 playout of channels that include the award-winning 4ME, Food for Life TV, and healthyMEtv. These channels are distributed internationally and locally to multiple platforms and television operators, including StarHub and M1 in Singapore, and to OTT and VOD delivery platforms.

The new solution at Brand New Media is centrally managed and controlled by the SoftCast SC-MAM media asset management system. SC-MAM manages various content workflows including ingest, quality control, and EPG. It also manages the central storage system, a high bandwidth GraniteSTOR TitaniumZ from Small Tree Communications. SC-MAM also imports the channel playlists and is natively integrated with SC-AutoPlay channel automation for playout of video, audio, and graphics through SC-AutoPlay channel-in-a-box. The SoftCast system operates on locally supplied hardware from Dell, using the Microsoft Windows(R) OS and AJA I/O.

"Our SoftCast media asset management system dramatically reduces lead times and shipping costs for system implementation through our direct-to-site software downloads," said Sing Yee Lee, product manager for SoftCast at Ideal Systems "In addition, our scalable platform allows for channel expansion, and robust 4K functionality provides future proofing for both SoftCast and GraniteSTOR TitaniumZ."

About Brand New Media

Brand New Media (BNM) is a global digital media company with offices and dedicated studios operating across Australia, Singapore, US and Europe. Brand New Media owns, creates and operates digital channels allowing leading brands to become broadcasters. Brand New Media's ChannelPLAY platform delivers content and channels to all devices, anywhere and anytime, delivering an innovative and integrated marketing solution to brands.

http://www.brandnewmedia.com.au/

About Ideal Systems

Ideal Systems, Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator, is a multinational organization providing innovative media and design solutions to sectors, including broadcasting, telecoms, and media. Ideal Systems provides services that range from consultancy and conceptualization to complete systems and facility, design, build, and support of broadcast systems and studios.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Ideal Systems has grown from its head office in Hong Kong to a Pan-Asia-Pacific organization with 10 regional offices in eight countries. The company employs almost 200 staff members in its offices in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and new Malaysia office.