Prism Sound and Oxford Digital’s Audio Design Workshop LIVE Seminars Head To The USA

Following on from the success of the Audio Design Workshop LIVE seminars in Europe, Prism Sound and Oxford Digital are hosting their next event in the USA – at Cogswell Polytechnical College, Sunnyvale, California. Taking place from 7pm PST on March 18, 2014, this audio engineering master class focuses on the design and optimisation of Active Loudspeakers and will be held in conjunction with Texas Instruments, CJS Labs and Audio EMC. As on previous occasions Audio Design Workshop LIVE is open to all engineers, engineering managers, students and academics involved in audio engineering. The event will also be webcast and recorded for those who want to be part of the experience but can't be there in person. “These seminar sessions have proved exceptionally popular in Europe and we are very excited about extending the programme in the USA," says Elliott Whyte, Applications Engineer at Prism Sound. "Their emphasis is on real-world, practical problem solving and alongside a comprehensive seminar programme delivered by some of the most experienced audio engineers in the business, there is also plenty of opportunities for hands-on experimentation and networking with the presenters and other participants. This is a fantastic chance for everyone involved in audio engineering to learn the tricks of the trade from luminaries within the audio industry.” Audio Design Workshop LIVE at Cogswell Polytechnical College will feature the following speakers: •Elliott Whyte, Prism Sound – Audio Measurement Challenges; a summary and an example •Anthony Waldron, Audio EMC – EMC Considerations for Audio Products •Christopher J. Struck, CJS Labs – Electroacoustics and Transducers •Lars Risbo, Texas Instruments – Development in Amplifier Technology •John Richards, Oxford Digital – Tuning the Sound of Consumer Audio Products Prism Sound and Oxford Digital, who have joined forces to organise the Audio Design Workshop LIVE series, have extensive experience in the field of audio engineering. Prism Sound has been developing audio measurement solutions for over 25 years and has pioneered many major innovations in this field. The company offers high quality audio analyzers that are suited to a wide range of test and manufacturing environments. Oxford Digital specialises in digital audio signal processing for mobile and consumer equipment. Its products include an extremely compact audio DSP core with a rapid programming and development environment and Sonic Tuning Tools that allow rapid optimisation of the sound reproduced by compact loudspeaker systems. The complete toolset is targeted at reducing time-to-market and lowering software maintenance costs. Places for Audio Design Workshop LIVE are limited and anyone wishing to take part is encouraged to register now. To register, please follow this link which also allows you to register for the live webcast and the webcast recording: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/active-loudspeaker-design-masterclass-live-cogswell-polytechnical-college-registration-10200884119?aff=PR -ends- About Prism Sound Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. For more information: www.prismsound.com In the US Sales department Prism Media Products Inc. 21 Pine Street Rockaway NJ 07866 USA Tel : +1 (973) 983 9577 Fax : +1 (973) 983 9588 e-mail : sales@prismsound.com