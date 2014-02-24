Camplex Introduces New HDMI to Fiber Optic Converter

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. - February 24, 2014 -Camplex, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, today announced the availability of a new HDMI to Fiber Optic Conversion System. The CMX-HDMIF accepts HDMI and converts it to ST Fiber allowing the signal to be sent over 10 miles using low cost fiber optic cable. The cost effective Camplex complete converter system is perfect for extended use of HDTV, LCD monitors, digital projectors, plasma TV's and other equipment requiring HDMI to Fiber conversion.



“Taking into account the low cost of fiber we wanted to provide a simple solution to extend HDMI signals over long distances,” said Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Camplex. “The Camplex HDMI over Fiber conversion system delivers broadcast results. With ST Fiber connectors and a locking power supply the CMX-HDMIF gives you the added assurance that you're always connected.”



The Camplex HDMI to Fiber Optic Conversion System is available for pre-order now and is expected to start shipping on March 10th. To learn more about the CMX-HDMIF and other Camplex products visit www.camplex.com.







About Camplex

Camplex is a popular broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic based camera adapter systems and other broadcast grade fiber optic interface gear. With our unique modular design philosophy, you can add high bandwidth, long length easily deployable fiber to any camera – from broadcast to pro-sumer at dramatically lower costs than other professional systems. Unlike other systems, our fiber optic equipment is instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.



Camplex is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.