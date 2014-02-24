RTW LQL Software Now Shipping Worldwide

RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that it is now shipping worldwide the new LQL – Loudness Quality Logger software.

Developed for logging, true-peak data analysis and reporting, the LQL is compatible with the TM7, TMR7 and TM9 TouchMonitor line of products running with Logging Data Server license (SW20014). The LQL is a natural extension of RTW’s range of innovative software options for the 7- and 9-inch line of TouchMonitor audio meters.





Once activated, LQL enables measured Loudness and TruePeak data to be derived directly via an IP-connection from a capable TouchMonitor audio meter, as well as from external storage media such as a USB stick. The software also includes dual limit weighting, status information, marker and various other reporting features. The new PC software is free of charge to users; however the SW20014 Logging Data Server license is required to enable a TM7, TMR7 or TM9 series meter to be compatible with data export and additional display functions.

The TM7 and TM9 series TouchMonitors, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a 7- and 9-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity, combined with intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. TM7 visualizes up to 40 sources at the same time, while the TM9 visualizes up to 48 and the TMR7, specifically designed for radio broadcasting, visualizes up to four.

Various audio interfaces and combinations are available i.e. analog, AES3, AES3id or 3G-SDI. RTW’s entire TouchMonitor range was created to help adhere to all major industry loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 45 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

For more information, visit www.rtw.de, www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de, or call +49 (0) 221 709130.