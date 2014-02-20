Front Porch Digital Joins USC's Entertainment Technology Center

Company's Expertise Helps Industry Address Challenging Data Management Issues and Ensures Customer Needs Are Well-Represented

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- Feb. 20, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that it has joined the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California (ETC@USC), a nonprofit, member-funded organization that explores issues related to the creation, distribution, and consumption of entertainment content. ETC@USC acts as an organizer and accelerator for entertainment technology and commerce through research, publications, events, collaborative projects, and shared exploratory labs and demonstrations. As an expert in digitization, migration, metadata, and content storage, Front Porch Digital will use its membership to help the entire industry address some of its most challenging data management issues, and then transfer those advances to other markets such as sports, government, archiving, and broadcast.

"Front Porch Digital leads the industry in content storage management and they are experts on so many topics of interest to our membership, so we are delighted to have them join our organization," said ETC Chairman Vince Roberts, who is the executive vice president of global operations and chief technology officer at Disney/ABC Television Group. "Front Porch Digital is already taking a very helpful role in our metadata workgroups and has invested a lot of executive time and thought leadership into this relationship. We welcome the company's involvement."

Front Porch Digital has always worked collaboratively with individual industry partners. By working within the auspices of the ETC, it can broaden that collaboration. Joining at the Gold Member level, Front Porch Digital will have the opportunity to participate in all of the ETC's projects and working groups. Being an active participant in the industry's cutting-edge projects ensures the company will remain at the forefront of innovation surrounding CSM, migration, and digitization. In that way, Front Porch Digital will ensure that its customers' needs are well-represented as entertainment technology develops and changes.

"Working within the frame of the ETC is an entirely new level of collaboration," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "Our membership in an institution so well regarded for its contributions to the entertainment industry enables Front Porch Digital to participate in ETC's research projects and act as a subject matter expert, when relevant."

Knaisch continued, "I have long thought that the ETC@USC is one of the best examples of industry collaboration in the world, so I have involved my best, most talented people in the organization and its initiatives. We are ready to go to work!"

More information about Front Porch Digital can be found at fpdigital.com. More information about the ETC is available at www.etcenter.org.

About the ETC@USC

The Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California (ETC@USC) is a think tank and research center within the USC School of Cinematic Arts that brings together senior executives, innovators, thought leaders, and catalysts from the entertainment, consumer electronics, technology, and services industries along with the academic resources of the University of Southern California to explore and to act upon topics and issues related to the creation, distribution, and consumption of entertainment content. ETC@USC helps drive collaborative projects among its member companies and engages with next generation consumers to understand the impact of emerging technology on all aspects of the entertainment industry, especially technology development and implementation, the creative process, business models, and future trends. (www.etcenter.org)

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

