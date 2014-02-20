Barnfind Partners with V-Tech for Expanded U.S. Presence

Sandefjord, Norway— Barnfind Technologies, Norwegian manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, announces a key partnership with U.S.-based distributor V-Tech, LLC, a leading supplier of encoder, control software and connectivity solutions, to further expand its presence in the Eastern U.S. Wiggo Evensen, CEO, Barnfind, made the announcement from the Company’s headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

V-Tech, headed by Glen Green – an industry veteran with over 40 years engineering and sales experience in the broadcast and media space, will further develop Barnfind’s channel network in the eastern portion of the US. The company will provide sales and technical support, and serve as an advisor to the Norwegian manufacturer as it accommodates the requirements of the demanding and important region.

“Barnfind has developed a unique product that is a perfect fit for the Americas,” said Green. “Having launched in European and APAC regions over the past year, the platform has already made an impact on how companies are viewing connectivity within their own facilities and to the outside world as well. Through its partnership with V-Tech, Barnfind is now poised to fully support customers throughout the entire Eastern half of America.”

“Barnfind is excited to increase its US presence through key partnerships with companies such as V-Tech that will help us reach and support both new and existing customers,” added Evensen. “We are proud to be able to work with this industry leader as we continue to expand our global reach.”

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

