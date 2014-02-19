NVerzion 2014 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

At the 2014 NAB Show, NVerzion will introduce next-generation automation and media asset management solutions that address the need to simplify operations while delivering new capabilities.

Key Products and Technology Demos

NEW NVerzion Platform

At the 2014 NAB Show, NVerzion will unveil its next-generation automation and media asset management workflow platform. The new platform will significantly enhance the ability of broadcasters and new media content providers to redefine how and where they design their operations and deliver content. New distributed content workflows and advanced file management capabilities will also be announced at the show.

NVerzion Partner Demonstrations

NVerzion will introduce several new partners, allowing the company to expand the range of capabilities its systems deliver. Since automation sits at the heart of most operations, NVerzion works aggressively with leading hardware and software providers to confirm that end users receive fully tested integrated solutions that will work well together.

NVerzion Storage Solutions

NVerzion will be announcing new storage solutions that reduce the full cost of installation and simplify long-term operations.

Company Overview:

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support. More information is available at www.nverzion.com.