Visual Unity’s vuMobile™ platform Adds Ecwid

Leading OTT platform and multiscreen solution provider, Visual Unity Global is announcing an important extension to its mobile marketing platform vuMobile™, by integrating the popular Ecwid e-commerce platform. vuMobile™ now enables clients to build their own online store in 5 minutes. This feature improvement is offered within the existing price and service package. Recently announced rebranding and repositioning of vuMobile™ version 4.0 is followed by a further significant platform feature improvement; integration with the revolutionary Ecwid shopping cart. Ecwid is the fastest-growing, global e-commerce platform for small businesses, and used by over 400,000 retailers in 175 countries. The multi-platform Ecwid is also Facebook’s most popular store building app. With vuMobile™, clients can now build an online store within five minutes. This storefront is fully functional on any device including feature phones, smart phones and even desktops. Through a modern responsive design, clients are able to categorize different types of products (for example consumer electronics or e-products) and choose from more than 40 payment systems. Ecwid has numerous shipping and tax options and enables product feeds to marketplaces and comparison shopping engines. The e-shop is easily integrated with social media networks like Facebook, and the Ecwid storefront is available in 45 languages. Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity Global, says. “Thanks to the integration with Ecwid’s online store, our vuMobile™ platform now offers our clients the ability to easily generate additional revenue through mobile channels worldwide.” “Ecwid is honored to integrate with the Visual Unity platform and work with such an innovative partner,” says Jim O’Hara, president of Ecwid, Inc., adding, “Now Visual Unity’s users can add robust e-commerce functionality directly to their mobile sites in minutes, and also enjoy the flexibility of adding stores to social media and other online venues.” Gabriel Dusil, Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy officer at Visual Unity Global adds: “This latest integration with Ecwid shows Visual Unity’s commitment to developing strategic features that bring untapped revenue success to our clients.” -ends- About Visual Unity Global Visual Unity Global is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content over the internet. Our clients can measure, analyse and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content. Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munich, Nairobi and Los Angeles. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com About Ecwid: Ecwid is a full-featured, cloud-based e-commerce platform that allows businesses to create professional online stores and embed them into any existing web, mobile, or social site. Ecwid, available directly or through trusted partners, has over 400,000 registered merchants in 175 countries, and is available in 45 languages. A free plan is available. The Ecwid Facebook app is the leading shopping cart application on Facebook, with over 40,000 Facebook stores globally and used by more than 300,000 monthly active users. For further information, please visit: www.ecwid.com.