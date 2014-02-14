Hubei Business News Channel Network Employs Soundcraft Vi4 Digital Console for Broadcast Production

HUBEI, China - As Hubei’s top-ranked network in revenue for eight consecutive years, Hubei Business News Channel Network covers the entire Hubei province and has arguably the strongest influence of all media of Hubei. Recently, to accommodate its HD broadcasting, the network upgraded to a HARMAN Soundcraft Vi4 digital mixing console.

The console is configured with 32 mic line inputs, 32 EAS/EBU digital inputs and 16 analog outputs. The audio equipment was supplied and integrated by HARMAN distributor ACE.

“The main reason we selected the Soundcraft Vi4 model for this project is because it serves as the perfect balance between price and performance that the network was looking for,” said Rico Fung, VP of Broadcasting at ACE. “Also, the touchscreen interface helps the workflow of operators during live broadcasting, as there are many things to monitor.”

Operators of the network prefer the Soundcraft Vi4 mainly due to its value per dollar, ease of use and scalability of the system. It uses the Vistonics™ touchscreen interface in order to monitor and control input parameters and output channels. This increases the amount of control during live broadcasts, as everything is displayed clearly and intuitively. The sound is processed by the SCore Live DSP engine, providing superb signal quality.

“The Vi4 changes the concept of digital mixing consoles; having all this processing power as well as the intuitive layout allows the operator to focus solely on the mixing. After some general testing, we believe it is much easier to use when compared to our previous digital mixing console, making live broadcasting effortless,” Fung said.

HARMAN (www.HARMAN.com) designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of infotainment and audio solutions for the automotive, consumer, and professional markets. It is a recognized world leader across its customer segments with premium brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, and Mark Levinson® and leading-edge connectivity, safety and audio technologies. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of 14,800 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $4.7 billion for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2013.