Digital Rapids and Vidcheck Partner to Integrate Automated Media Transformation and Quality Control

* Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2 media transformation software now offers integration support for Vidchecker automated QC software



*The new integration enables incorporation of Vidchecker's file, video and audio QC capabilities into Transcode Manager media processing workflows



*The combination maximizes workflow efficiency while minimizing costly manual QC effort and errors



Markham, Ontario and Bristol, United Kingdom:Digital Rapids and Vidcheck today announced integration between the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2 automated media transformation software and the Vidchecker second-generation automated quality control (QC) software.

Available immediately, the new integration support enables Transcode Manager 2 users to seamlessly incorporate Vidchecker's extensive QC capabilities within their automated, customized media processing workflows. Outputs can be checked against a user-specified range of verification tests, with users alerted automatically to QC issues.

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2 software seamlessly blends media file transformation and workflow processes while offering outstanding efficiency, scalability and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Building on the unique benefits of the Kayak platform, version 2 of Transcode Manager combines its robust management tools and hallmarks of exceptional output quality and format flexibility with visual workflow design; automated decision-making with rich metadata support; dynamic deployment; easy integration of new technologies; and an extensive partner ecosystem.

Vidchecker provides comprehensive checks of file, video and audio parameters in file-based media, focusing on the most common video and audio errors users incur in the preparation and exchange of media files between post production and distribution. Vidchecker enables broadcasters, post production facilities and content distributors to automatically check and correct their media files to ensure that file formats, codecs, closed captions, video and audio parameters and levels are correct and immediately ready for distribution to their target platforms, devices and applications -- from broadcast television and VOD to multiscreen delivery.

"We're thrilled to have Digital Rapids Transcode Manager now directly support Vidchecker. The combination of Transcode Manager's powerful and flexible media processing capabilities with the automated QC of Vidchecker enables exceptionally efficient workflows for our mutual customers while assuring their deliverables are consistently compliant and high-quality," said Thomas Dove, CEO at Vidcheck.

"We're excited to expand Transcode Manager's array of supported industry-leading QC tools with the new Vidchecker support, giving our mutual customers access to its complete range of video, audio and file checks for automated validation," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "Quality control is critical in today's sophisticated file-based production and distribution workflows, where uncaught errors can be costly. Automating the QC process is crucial in maximizing the efficiency of media transformation pipelines while minimizing manual effort and mistakes."

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com. For more information about Vidcheck, please visit www.Vidcheck.com.

About Vidcheck -- Vidcheck is a specialist supplier of software tools for broadcasters for checking and intelligent correction of video and audio in file-based media. Vidcheck personnel have unrivalled experience in the QC of file-based video, having been closely involved from the start in this market.

About Digital Rapids -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading media transformation and workflow solutions that enable the world's leading media organizations to reach expanding audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. The company combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help customers maximize the value of their video content while pursuing new revenue opportunities and new ways to reach their audiences, from the rapid growth of mobile video consumption to advances in 'television' delivery over IP. Founded in 2001, Digital Rapids is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.