Artel 2014 NAB Show Exhibitor News and Preview

At the 2014 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its comprehensive solution for transporting broadcast-quality media across fiber, IP networks, and optical backbones using the DigiLink media transport platform. DigiLink is compact, flexible, simple to install and support, and, by using only proven technology, the most reliable platform on the market.

Technology Demos

Broadcast Video Over IP

At the 2014 NAB Show, along with a offering complete set of solutions for transporting video and Ethernet across fiber and optical networks, Artel's DigiLink will also support HD-SDI, SD-SDI, DVB-ASI over IP networks using industry standard SMPTE 2022 Encapsulation and Forward Error Correction.

JPEG 2000 Compression

With its low latency and cost effectiveness, JPEG 2000 is rapidly becoming the industry standard compression format for transporting HD-SDI over bandwidth-limited network infrastructures. At the 2014 NAB Show, Artel will demonstrate its cost-effective and easy-to-deploy JPEG 2000 compression solution for compressing HD-SDI into ASI.

Integrated Signal Routing

Artel will be showcasing DigiLink's innovative integrated signal routing capabilities. The ability to route video and Ethernet signals simply, reliably, and in real time within the DigiLink chassis eliminates the need for external video routers and Ethernet switches. By routing the media in its native format, as DigiLink does, operators not only eliminate unnecessary cost and complexities, but can also enhance reliability and quality of service.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. Since 1981, Artel has been committed to delivering to the broadcast industry the world's most reliable and user friendly media transport solutions. The company does it by designing reliable products using proven technology focused on eliminating the challenges associated with transporting contribution quality media. Artel Video Systems also backs its products up with a 5-year warranty, exceptional customer service, and free lifetime technical support. As a result, Artel equipment is deployed every day supporting thousands of mission critical primary feeds for the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events.