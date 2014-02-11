Viaccess-Orca Mobile World Congress 2014 Exhibitor News

Viaccess-Orca -- Hall 5, Stand 5C71

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate a range of end-to-end, engagement, and security solutions that optimize the multiscreen environment.

The highlight at the booth will be Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution, which was recently deployed by Orange Spain for its new state-of-the-art multiscreen service offering.

Key Products and Technology Demos

TV Everywhere Solution

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Viaccess-Orca will show the premium OTT multiscreen service of Orange Spain, a leading customer and telecommunications operator. Visitors to the booth will be able to see the service on smartphone, tablet, PC, and TV.

As part of the demonstration, the company will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its end-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere solution, designed to enrich the user experience. This comprehensive solution includes content protection, digital rights management (DRM), content discovery and recommendations, and applications on any screen. Using the solution, content service providers can securely deliver live, VOD, and catch-up TV content on any network. This allows content service providers like Orange Spain to effectively expand their service offerings, monetize multiscreen TV services, quickly respond to shifting market demands, and increase subscriber loyalty. Leveraging the cloud, content delivery is further optimized, enabling quicker deployment of new and engaging services, thus reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

A live, interactive demo of Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution will also take place at the Viaccess-Orca stand (5C71) and at the Trustonic stand (7G81). The demo will focus on Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel DRM solution running on Trustonic's Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), which provides operators with a protection platform for multiscreen that sources the best quality content based on device capability. Connected Sentinel offers end-to-end protection for live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV services in the multiscreen environment. Connected Sentinel utilizes Viaccess-Orca's proprietary DRM as well as Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R).

More information about TV Everywhere is available online: http://www.viaccess-orca.com/resource-center/brochures-infographics/364-tv-everywhere-solution.html.

COMPASS Content Discovery Solution

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Viaccess-Orca will highlight COMPASS, a flexible and state-of-the-art content discovery solution that helps content service providers deliver a personalized television experience to their subscribers -- anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Relying on a combination of sophisticated content discovery algorithms, COMPASS sends subscribers custom recommendations, enabling them to quickly and easily find content tailored to their specific interests. As part of the content service provider's headend, COMPASS can be fully integrated with any service delivery platform. By bringing subscribers closer to the content they want, COMPASS increases subscriber engagement and prevents churn, maximizing an operator's revenue streams.

COMPASS was recently deployed by Israeli-based satellite provider yes to support its new yes Go TV Everywhere service. The groundbreaking new service will be the first multiscreen TV offering in Israel, delivering personalized video streams to TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

DEEP (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform)

At Mobile World Congress 2014, Viaccess-Orca will showcase DEEP (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform), designed to enhance TV viewing. A live demonstration of DEEP will be conducted on a handheld tablet device, synchronized with the TV screen.

Through an intuitive user interface, DEEP enables television viewers to browse thousands of unique digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors, and themes related to the video content in the provider's catalog or program guide. After automatically identifying the most engaging topics related to the content, DEEP presents it in a familiar, user-friendly magazine-style format that is viewable on tablet devices for an unparalleled second-screen television experience.

DEEP supports the entire television experience, from the discovery process prior to viewing TV content, through the interaction and engagement stage while viewing, and finally to the exploration phase once the program is over. This enables service providers to deliver targeted advertising content to viewers and increase their revenue streams.

