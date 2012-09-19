New Softel Swift™ Subtitle Monitor Let’s You Check Over 25 Subtitled Video Streams At Once

Softel has announced Swift™ Subtitle Monitor, a new multi-channel subtitle monitoring software that allows the real-time checking of subtitle match and alignment to the video. Swift Subtitle Monitor is a user friendly tool that offers “at a glance” monitoring and has been designed to allow the configuration of personalized display line-ups for over 25 subtitled video streams. This new tool complements Softel’s rich Swift family of end-to-end subtitling solutions, encompassing subtitle creation, extraction, transcoding, insertion, transmission and monitoring.

As broadcasters make their content accessible to the widest audiences around the world, and mandated subtitling for the hearing-impaired increases on both traditional and IP service platforms, efficient monitoring of multi-channel, multi-language subtitling output is becoming crucial. Swift Subtitle Monitor delivers increased service quality, allowing users to quickly check that subtitles are present in the video stream, in all scheduled languages, and that they correctly matched and align to the video. Other automated subtitle service checks are also provided.

“Softel is well placed to deliver the technological advances that today’s complex workflows require”, said Sam Pemberton, Softel’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers include the most prestigious global broadcasters around the world, and our team of experienced engineers works closely with them to develop the subtitle solutions for next generation workflows, where multi-channel subtitles and captions are delivered over multiple platforms and in many languages.”

Softel will be at IBC 2012, stand 1.A27.

