Haivision Continues to Redefine Professional HD Encoding with Dramatic Entry Level Pricing

MONTREAL, CANADA — February 4, 2014 — To broaden the adoption of high performance video in enterprise applications, Haivision today announced a new model of the Makito™ encoder at a list price of $2,995. The new Makito model supports up to 1080i/720p high definition with DVI/component or HD-SDI interfaces. The price of the standard Makito, supporting full 1080p60 resolution, is also reduced to $4,995.



“Haivision has always focused on driving the adoption of network video solutions,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. “The new price point for the Makito encoder makes high performance HD video solutions affordable for everyone. Our vision is to provide video solutions that strengthen organizational efficiency throughout all markets.”



With global deployments in corporate, medical, sports/entertainment, and federal/military industries, the Makito is widely adopted for encoding live video at the lowest latency. The Makito’s industry-proven feature set addresses enterprise streaming requirements, including encryption to secure content on the network, multi-bitrate streaming for audiences who require video streams at different bandwidths, and advanced metadata support for industrial and military command and control applications.



The Makito product portfolio also includes the high performance Makito decoder. When paired with the Makito encoder, users can deliver video across the network with reliable end-to-end latency as low as 70 milliseconds. Both the Makito encoder and decoder are available as compact standalone appliances, or for head-end applications as mini-blades housed within a six slot 1RU or 21 slot 4RU rack mount chassis with redundant power supplies.





The Makito is an integral component of Haivision’s broader video streaming solution set – addressing the full video workflow from encoding, recording, managing, publishing and distributing secure video content within facilities and to the Internet. As an ingest source, the Makito can be easily deployed with other Haivision solutions including:

- Calypso™, a media platform to easily record, review and share video content in real-time for training, simulation and skills assessment applications;

- Furnace™, an IP video system to manage and deliver secure video to broad internal audiences;



- CoolSign™, a digital signage system that integrates live video content with dynamic digital signage for corporate communications.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers end-to-end solutions for streaming, encoding, recording, managing, and distributing secure video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military industries. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago with regional offices in Austin, Tx; Atlanta, Ga.; Portland, Or.; Washington D.C. and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.



All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



