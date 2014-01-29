Sound Devices Named 2013 Business of the Year by Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Reedsburg, wi, JANUARY 29, 2014 - Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, has been named 2013 Business of the Year by the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

“On behalf of our employees, we are very proud to receive this recognition from the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “Sound Devices prides itself on playing a vital part in the economic development of the local community, and we look forward to doing so for many years to come.”

Operating in Reedsburg for over 15 years, Sound Devices settled into its new 27,000-foot headquarters at E7556 State Road 23 in early 2012, where the company designs and manufactures high-technology audio and video recorders for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news and acoustical test-and-measurement applications. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the facility enables Sound Devices to continue to develop new, innovative field-production audio and video products with greater operational capacity. Prior to moving into its new Reedsburg headquarters, the company leased its manufacturing and office space from another Reedsburg company, Hankscraft Inc.

As part of its commitment to the area, the company made the renovation of its new space a community project, donating an existing building on the property to the Sauk County Habitat for Humanity. To develop local talent, Sound Devices established a paid internship program, giving local students from Reedsburg Area High School valuable hands-on engineering and computer-programming experience.

