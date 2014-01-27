RTW International Corp Names 1SourceVideo Its Exclusive U.S. Distributor

lANCASTER, pa, JANUARY 27, 2014 — RTW International Corp., the U.S.-based division of RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the appointment of 1SourceVideo as its new distributor for sales in the United States, effective February 1.

A premier provider of professional audio and video products and solutions, 1SourceVideo will support, in collaboration with RTW International Corp., and its existing dealer network, the entire RTW product portfolio in the U.S. This new partnership further enhances RTW International Corp.’s growing presence in the region, as well as provides additional support to new and existing customers.

“We have monitored the growth of RTW’s metering solutions closely and are thrilled to be offering to our customers RTW products alongside the many other pro audio and video solutions that we stock at 1SourceVideo,” says Frank Conti, President, 1SourceVideo. “Loudness continues to be an important issue not just to broadcasters but to all professionals working in a digital production environment. RTW’s long-standing expertise and proactive approach in providing the tools necessary to combat issues is priceless. We are happy to welcome them aboard.”

As RTW International Corp.’s exclusive distributor the company is poised to work with longtime dealers to help reduce the lead time on product deliveries, as it will be stocking RTW equipment at both of 1SourceVideo’s warehouses in Hazlet, N.J. and Tempe, Ariz. Having products readily available to not only ship, but also to demo on the East and West Coasts of the U.S. is especially helpful, as RTW International Corp. continues to experience an increase of user interest in its products, across the country.

“We are very excited to be working with such a well-known, experienced company as 1SourceVideo,” says Christopher Spahr, Director of Sales and Operations, RTW International Corp. “It has been an exciting time for RTW International Corp. and we are happy to have such an established partner to further help us reach our goals. At the end of the day, it’s all about the customer for us, and now with 1SourceVideo on board, we are confident we will be able to provide an even higher level of quality service that our customers have come to know from RTW.”

About 1SourceVideo

Since 1997, 1SourceVideo has been distributing professional video products to more than 1,000 resellers across North and South America.

1SourceVideo was first founded by President and CEO Frank Conti as Infiniti Sales and Marketing. Since then, the company has grown exponentially and houses two large distribution facilities in Hazlet, N.J. and Tempe, Ariz.

Today, 1SourceVideo distributes a complete range of premiere video editing products and provides support to more than 1,000 resellers throughout the Americas. With more than 4-6 weeks of inventory on-hand, resellers count on 1SourceVideo to distribute all the products they sell to end users every day. Through a combination of inventory and drop shipping services, resellers stay competitive in one of the fastest moving industries in the retail sector.

Known for extreme responsiveness and quality customer service, 1SourceVideo has been described as "...the most valuable resource our business depends on every day." 1SourceVideo is dedicated to providing resellers with professional, high-level service that reduces overhead and maximizes on product sales margins. www.1sourcevideo.com

About RTW International Corp.

Established in 2013, RTW International Corp. is the U.S.-based branch of RTW. Located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the facility is the first U.S. location launched by RTW and is a natural extension of the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. RTW International Corp. houses all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For nearly 50 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer and the TouchMonitor range of audio meters, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.