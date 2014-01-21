Viaccess-Orca CSTB 2014 Exhibitor Preview

Viaccess-Orca -- Hall 4 Booth 587

At CSTB 2014 in Moscow, Viaccess-Orca will address challenges facing the traditional pay TV industry, including effective anti-piracy security, TV Everywhere (TVE), hybrid television solutions, and how Viaccess-Orca's end-to-end, engagement, and security solutions help broadcasters and content service providers securely deliver an immersive experience to users on any screen.

Speaking Presentation

On Jan. 29 at CSTB 2014, David Leporini, Viaccess-Orca's EVP of Marketing, Products, and Security will speak on the subject, "The Rules of Engagement: An Operator's Guide to Providing a Compelling TV User Experience." This presentation will explore how consumers today use an ever-increasing variety of devices and screens beyond traditional TVs and PCs to access their video entertainment, and how smartphones and tablets are transforming passive viewing into an interactive experience. Today's TV operator is faced with the need to quickly develop a solid strategy to maintain viewer engagement with their service offerings. The presentation will explore the content discovery and consumption model while teaching session attendees to:

-Engage viewers on a personal and social level.

-Present TV content in a more contextual and less linear way.

-Simplify content consumption while simultaneously offering advanced features.

-Package data in a way that creates a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

-Protect content and data.

Key Products and Technology Demos

TV Everywhere (TVE) Solution

At CSTB 2014, Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its end-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere (TVE) solution, designed to enrich the user experience. Content service providers can use this solution to securely deliver live, VOD, and catch-up TV content on any network via any screen and effectively expand their service offerings, monetize multiscreen TV services, quickly respond to shifting market demands, and increase subscriber loyalty. Content delivery is further optimized by leveraging the cloud to enable much quicker deployment of new and engaging services, thus reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

The demonstrations will spotlight how, using the platform's user interface, subscribers can easily discover compelling applications and television content.

COMPASS Content Discovery Solution

At CSTB 2014, Viaccess-Orca will also highlight COMPASS, a flexible and state-of-the-art content discovery solution. Using COMPASS, content service providers can deliver a personalized television experience to their subscribers -- anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Relying on a combination of sophisticated content discovery algorithms, COMPASS sends subscribers personalized recommendations, enabling them to quickly and easily find content tailored to their specific interests. As part of the content service provider's headend, COMPASS can be fully integrated with any service delivery platform. By bringing subscribers closer to the content they want, COMPASS increases subscriber engagement and prevents churn, maximizing an operator's revenue streams.

Hybrid TV Solution

Visitors to CSTB 2014 will see Viaccess-Orca demonstrate a hybrid television solution that combines its HbbTV platform and Dynamic Sentinel, a cardless Conditional Access System (CAS). This solution is designed to simplify the transition from analog to digital while ensuring a high level of content protection via cardless security. It provides an unmatched layer of interactivity guaranteed to increase viewer engagement. Using the turnkey platform, broadcasters can significantly extend their traditional broadcast services without investing in a new backend solution to protect their revenue streams and increase ARPU.

Built on the company's Dynamic Sentinel, Viaccess-Orca's hybrid TV solution enables content service providers to seamlessly deploy services such as over-the-top (OTT), VOD, catch-up TV, e-news, shopping, and more. Leveraging the HbbTV standard, providers can offer next-generation EPG and social TV services on connected TVs and control set-top boxes via a single, web-based user interface. The solution scales from thousands to millions of subscribers and easily adapts to an operator's specific business requirements. It supports a wide variety of business models, including subscription-based, prepaid, and pay-per-view.

Eye on Piracy

With the advent of multinetwork content delivery and multiscreen content consumption, content service providers need to embrace intelligent security solutions that will enable them to sustain their investments in content and build a foundation for engaging customer experiences. Viaccess-Orca's anti-piracy platform, Eye on Piracy, helps content service providers protect their TV services and discover new forms of piracy on a variety of platforms (e.g., Web, peer-to-peer networks) by providing smart analysis of pirated content. The comprehensive platform includes a suite of services targeting live event monitoring, such as major sports matches and reality shows, monitoring VOD content on illegal sites, monitoring illegitimate peer-to-peer activity, and managing website black lists for content service providers.

