Unified Video Technologies Enhances uVOD Solution

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), a provider of complete media ecosystems and software services for broadcasters, enterprises and the entertainment industry, will introduce Release 1.5 of its white-label uVOD video-on-demand (VOD) solution at NATPE Miami 2014, a leading international exhibition for the digital and linear communities (January 27-29, the Fontainebleau, Miami, Booth 602).

The unique uVOD solution offers customers a quick-launch, subscription-based video-on-demand platform that operates as an OPEX-expensed managed service. This eliminates capital expense requirements including system operation and management, making uVOD the only OTT system that exists solely as a revenue generator.

The new uVOD release adds linear and on-demand programming delivery using a choice of transactional and subscription business models. Multiplatform capability supports streaming across Android and iOS mobile devices as well as computers and Smart TVs, ensuring customers can reach the widest possible audiences.

An attractive new portal is easily operated via an intuitive Graphic User Interface (GUI) that is compatible with all devices. The portal offers rich functionality including zapping between linear channels, full integration with Microsoft PlayReady DRM, and customized back office subscriber management. Mobile applications are approved for download from the Apple iTunes and Android Play Stores. Broad arrays of analytics are provided for all management tools such as Traffic Sources, Event Tracking, Audience Data, and E-Commerce.

uVOD was introduced in 2013 to help broadcasters, cable system operators (MSOs), internet service providers (ISPs) and Telcos quickly and easily launch state-of-the-art branded OTT services without investing in costly in-house OTT technology. It is available worldwide as a technology-only service and in specific regions as a technology plus content service that includes a library of major Hollywood classic and new release titles. As a managed service, back office business needs such as provisioning, fulfillment and billing are built into the system.

“We are thrilled to present Release 1.5 of our UVOD solution and to add exciting new capabilities so soon after the initial release of our revolutionary white-label, managed OTT service,” remarked Ariel Matzkin, CTO of UNIV. “uVOD, the only OTT system in the world that can be deployed alongside a web portal with complete customer branding within a matter of days, is just one of the exciting and innovative UNIV technologies. We look forward to demonstrating for new and established customers alike at NATPE this year.”

UNIV will hold meetings with local television stations and broadcast, cable and satellite networks at NATPE. Please contact sales@univtec.com to schedule an appointment.