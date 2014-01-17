Imagineer Systems Congratulates Customers on Best Visual Effects Oscar Nominations

mocha customers Framestore, Weta, Digital Domain and more provide groundbreaking visual effects that earned top films the 2013 Academy Award nomination

Guildford, UK – January 17, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winningmocha® Planar Tracking technology, congratulates its mocha customers for their contributions to Oscar®-nominated films in the Best Visual Effects category. Announced yesterday, Gravity, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, Iron Man 3, The Lone Ranger and Star Trek Into Darkness each received a nomination for Hollywood’s most sought-after award. Weta Digital, Framestore, MPC, Digital Domain and MPC are among a number of long-time mocha customers responsible for the cutting-edge digital effects used in each film that earned a coveted spot on the list of potentials.

“2013 was an excellent year for visual effects in feature film. We’re thrilled to see these talented creatives recognized for their outstanding work and proud to see multiple mocha customer sites honored in every visual effects film nomination. The entire Imagineer team will be rooting for them and their films come March second,” comments Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems. “Awards season is always a very exciting time of the year when we get to see the fruits of our labor and celebrate the hard work we’ve put into the visual effects tools that contributed to the technical achievements accomplished in these Academy-nominated films.”

In the Best Visual Effects Category, the following mocha customers’ films make the cut for the world’s most prestigious film competition.

Gravity

• Framestore

• Rising Sun Pictures

• Prime Focus World

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

• Weta Digital

• Park Road Post

Iron Man 3

• Digital Domain

• Stereo D

• Scanline VFX

• Weta Digital

• Trixter

• Framestore

The Lone Ranger

• MPC

• Lola VFX

Star Trek Into Darkness

• Stereo D

About mocha: Academy Award-Winning Technology

In February 2013, Imagineer Systems was honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences with a Scientific and Technical Award for mocha and its Planar Tracking technology. Imagineer Systems’ Philip McLauchlan, Allan Jaenicke, John-Paul Smith and Ross Shain were selected as a winner for mocha and its underlying Planar Tracking technology. The company was recognized for its proven record of contributing significant value to the post-production process of making motion pictures.

Over the years, Imagineer’s mocha software has gained acclaimed notoriety within Hollywood’s visual effects community for its ability to “motion track” problematic footage such as out of focus and marker-less areas helping enable a technique called “digital makeup” or “seamless effects.” Visual effects artists use planar tracking to magically transform actors and locations without requiring timely makeup sessions and expensive sets, allowing directors to make important creative decisions long after the performance has been captured. Capturing accurate movement is essential and mocha has been involved in some famous digital makeup examples such as the snake-like noseless Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, replacing Mystique’s eyes in X-Men and helping Natalie Portman undergo an amazing transformation in Black Swan.

About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Amazing Spiderman, Invictus and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists of mocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha AE™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for After Effects and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

####