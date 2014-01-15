Sonnet Technologies at the 2014 NAMM Show

After winning a best-of-show award in its first appearance at last year's NAMM Show, Sonnet will be highly visible at this year's show featuring the latest additions to its Echo(TM) Express family of Thunderbolt(TM) to-PCIe(R) expansion systems designed for audio professionals, now available with Thunderbolt 2 technology. Echo Express solutions facilitate mobile and on-location workflows by enabling the use of a wide variety of high-performance PCI Express(R) (PCIe) cards with any Mac(R) computer with a Thunderbolt port. The system supports PCIe cards from leading manufacturers such as Avid, RME, Lynx Studio Technology, Universal Audio, and many others. At the 2014 NAMM Show, Sonnet will highlight its new Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (rackmount) three-slot Thunderbolt 2 expansion chassis, and the Echo Express SE II, a compact two-slot Thunderbolt 2 expansion chassis. Also featured is Sonnet's third generation xMac(TM) mini Server, which securely mounts a Mac mini computer inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe 2.0 slots via a Thunderbolt port.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-echo_express_iiir_w_kit_and_devices.jpg

Photo Caption: Sonnet Echo(TM) Express III-R Rackmount Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) Card Expansion Chassis With Mobile Rack Kit

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-xmac_mini_server_w_lid.jpg

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/sonnet-xmac_mini_server_w_boards.jpg

Photo Caption: xMac(TM) mini Server

