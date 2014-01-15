International News Organization Adopts Bittree Demarcation Panels for Connectivity During Transition to New Data Center

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Jan. 15, 2014 -- Bittree today announced that The Systems Group LLC has just completed a major deployment of Bittree's BNC, RJ45, and E3 feed-through panels in the New York operations center of a leading international news organization. Installed on two floors of the building, the panels give the customer the flexibility to move video and computing equipment between floors without having to run long cables, as the company consolidates its operations in a new main data center.

"The Bittree coaxial panels have proven to be the ideal solution for our customer, offering a fast and easy means of providing temporary connectivity for equipment as the company re-structures its data center and video resources," said Matt Marino, integration supervisor at The Systems Group. "Like our other projects that require leading-edge patching equipment, we didn't hesitate to recommend Bittree solutions for this company. Bittree's large line of products guarantees that we'll find what we need for our customers' requirements without having to go to multiple vendors."

The Bittree feed-through panels serve as demarcation points on two floors of the customer's North American operations center, one housing a new data center and production studio and the other containing IT and production equipment that will eventually be migrated to the data center. Altogether, the panels provide connectivity for 96 video and 96 data feeds, carried on coax, twisted pair, and Cat6 cable via BNC, E3, and RJ45 connectors respectively. Rather than the extra-long cable runs that would be required to connect equipment directly, the customer simply plugs the equipment on one floor into the panel for that floor for instant connectivity with equipment elsewhere in the building.

Bittree's coaxial BNC feed-through panels are built with the highest-quality BNC connectors, rated to 4 Ghz. These high-bandwidth connectors were a major selling point for the customer, which has used Bittree patching systems in its control rooms for more than 10 years. In addition, the feed-through panels are HD SDI-compatible and are available in 1-RU or 2-RU configurations of 1 x 16, 1 x 24, 1 x 32, 2 x 16, or 2 x 24.

More information about Bittree's full range of video and audio patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree_B224A2B4_Coax_ feed-through.jpg

Photo Caption: Bittree 2-RU BNC feed-through panel

# # #

About The Systems Group

The Systems Group, with offices in Hoboken, N.J., and Burbank, Calif., is an internationally recognized broadcast systems design and engineering firm. Its consulting and design teams have developed and deployed some of the most progressive systems to date, leveraging robust broadcast-LAN architecture, file-based workflows, centralized SNMP monitoring and control, IPTV distribution, multichannel origination, and 3G infrastructure across a wide range of news, sports, entertainment, and network operations.

About Bittree

Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Designed and manufactured to rigid quality standards based on consistency and performance, Bittree's patching solutions are renowned for their long-term functionality and dependability -- especially for mission-critical operations. Based in California, Bittree serves high-profile media and entertainment customers around the world. More information is available at www.bittree.com.