RTW International Corp Facility Open for Service

Company Officially Welcomes German Director of Production to Lancaster

lANCASTER, pa, JANUARY 14, 2014 — Launched in 2013, RTW International Corp., the U.S.-based division of RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is proud to announce its Lancaster, PA-based facility is ready for business. This month, Christopher Spahr, Director of Sales and Operations, RTW International Corp., welcomes Werner Hasse, from the Cologne-based RTW development team, to the Lancaster office. Hasse will oversee all product service, final assembly, software upgrades and repair service for all current RTW products based in the U.S.

In addition to helping RTW provide its U.S. customers with a faster response to their needs, RTW International Corp. will also be able to stock more products locally for an increased shipping turnaround in the U.S. Having this facility based in the United States is further proof of the company’s continued dedication to supporting its local customers and dealer networks in the region.

RTW has been a reliable source of innovative audio measurement tools for nearly 50 years, bringing its pedigree of precise German engineering to each of its innovative solutions. Along with the company’s ground-breaking products comes a commitment to service. RTW has a longstanding reputation of working with its customers to ensure their experience with RTW products is a positive one. As the company observed a clear need in the U.S. marketplace for its metering products, as well as increased brand awareness in the region, the company felt it was necessary to bring its quality engineering and stellar customer service closer to its U.S. customer base.

“I am thrilled to have Werner join us in Lancaster and to officially have our facility’s production services up and running,” says Christopher Spahr, Director of Sales and Operations, RTW International Corp. “Our customers are so important to us and it is quite evident that RTW’s products offer the pro audio industry the solutions it needs to not only meet CALM regulations in the broadcast sector, but is also helping to solve loudness issues and improve workflows for pro audio engineers across multiple sectors including radio, live production, the music industry and beyond. We look forward to further serving our customers and distributors and dealers, well into the future.”

About RTW International Corp.

Established in 2013, RTW International Corp. is the U.S.-based branch of RTW. Located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the facility is the first U.S. location launched by RTW and is a natural extension of the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. RTW International Corp. houses all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For nearly 50 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer and the TouchMonitor range of audio meters, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.