Solid Camera Appoints Videolab as Primary European Reseller

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2012 -- Solid Camera, the cutting-edge innovator of high-end, custom-designed, on-set tools for digital cinematography and broadcast camera applications, today announced that it has selected Videolab GmbH as the principal European reseller of Solid Camera products. Based in Cologne, Germany, Videolab represents many leading products in the European broadcast and production market.

Working closely with Solid Camera, Videolab Managing Director Fedor Bikic will manage a network of resellers across Europe to provide local sales and support for Solid Camera products, which are designed and manufactured in Chatsworth, Calif. Leveraging more than 40 years of experience working in the broadcast industry, Bikic's main objective will be to maximize Solid Camera sales in Europe.

"I am excited to represent Solid Camera's innovative Unity product line," said Bikic. "By designing their products with reliability, flexibility, and intuitiveness in mind, Solid Camera brings a creative approach to the motion picture and broadcast industry."

Solid Camera's flagship Unity(TM) product family offers digital broadcast and cinematography camera operators a wide range of user-friendly, high-performance camera accessories. The Unity line was recently launched at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, and is now shipping worldwide.

"We are proud to work with Videolab, a leading broadcast reseller in the European market," said Michael Bravin, director of business development, Solid Camera. "Fedor has worked for several major electronics manufacturers, including Sony and Ampex, and brings a wealth of experience to this relationship that will be vital to increasing Solid Camera sales in Europe."

To view a live demonstration of Solid Camera's flagship Unity solutions and all of the company's products, visit Solid Camera at IBC2012, stand 9.A12. More information about Solid Camera is available at www.solidcamera.com.

# # #

About Solid Camera (www.solidcamera.com)

Solid Camera designs high-performance operational accessories for digital cinema cameras, including specialty rigs for vehicles and aircraft as well as 360-degree camera systems. The goal of the company is to incorporate the film sensibilities developed over the last century into state-of-the-art digital imaging systems.

ENDS