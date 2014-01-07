Tiffen Exposes Its New 10-Stop Neutral Density Filter at CES 2014

Inventive 10-stop ND filter along with the highly popular Variable ND filter give image-makers maximum control

Las Vegas, NV – January 7, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, is showcasing at CES 2014 in booth C9143 its latest innovative 10-stop filter labeled Tiffen ND 3.0. At the same time, the company will feature its enormously popular Variable Neutral Density filter. “When it comes to optical development, Tiffen is at the helm of the industry. The development of the new ND 3.0 filter is part of our planned program of ongoing innovation, which enables us to remain firmly ‘ahead of the curve’ in the field of optical accessories,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO. “We work closely with image-makers, listening to their needs and responding with forward-thinking products that help them create the world’s greatest images. At CES, we are showcasing several filter innovations rolling out this year.”

About the Tiffen ND 3.0

The Tiffen ND 3.0 is a Neutral Density filter that offers an incredible 10-stop exposure absorption. This high-density block allows photographers add an additional layer of creativity to their work through the use of much slower shutter speeds or a wider aperture than would normally be required without the use of a filter. In this way, the photographer can employ a long exposure time to blur any movement within the scene or use a smaller depth of field for more selective focus through the choice of a wider lens aperture.

Although the amount of light passing through the lens is significantly reduced, Tiffen’s tried-and-tested technology means that no color change occurs. This makes it easier for the photographer to balance exposure in order to eliminate washed-out images where bright light conditions prevail.

Tiffen’s ND 3.0 is available in sizes 52mm to 82mm.

About the Tiffen Variable ND Filter

Incorporating seven ND filters into one, the popular and universally accepted Tiffen Variable ND Filter is all about versatility and convenience. Designed for use by photographers and videographers, this all-in-one ND filter means more space in the camera bag and less time changing filters when shooting.

With the Tiffen Variable ND, photographers can use slow shutter speeds to record movement/image blur, have full control over depth of field, shoot high-speed film (above ISO 400) in bright outdoor situations by reducing the effective ISO, and effectively use cine and video cameras (which have fixed shutter speeds) to film bright scenes that could otherwise cause overexposure.

The Tiffen Variable ND Filter comes in 52MM, 58MM, 62MM, 67MM, 72MM, 77MM and 82MM sizes and is available today through Tiffen’s domestic and international dealer network.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

