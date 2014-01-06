Flashpoint Budget Studio Monolights and Lighting Kits Offer the Perfect Combination of Price, Power and Features

Discover Adorama’s new line of high-quality professional flash monolights for superb results at unbeatable, budget-friendly prices

New York, NY – January 6, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, recently released its new Flashpoint Budget Studio family of monolights and lighting kits. The ideal lighting solution for the photographer who seeks budget-friendly off-camera lighting options without compromising flash quality, Flashpoint Budget Studio monolights and lighting kits offer the right price combined with incredible power and features to stand out as a frontrunner in the lighting market. With options of 120, 160 and 300 watt-seconds, the AC-powered monolights recycle rapidly with little amp draw. The lightweight monolights can be used on household circuits without blowing fuses or paired with Adorama’s new Flashpoint Power Station, making them the ideal on-the-go lighting solution for any photographer.

All Flashpoint Budget Studio monolights include a sync cord, an AC power cord, an instruction manual and a one-year warranty. They are all constructed with durable aluminum housing and include rapid 0.5-2 second recycle with audio and LED alerts to let the user know it’s ready to fire. Additional features include a pre-flash test button, an optical slave/master setting with LED indicator, a 5A fuse-protected circuit, a replaceable flash tube, and an umbrella shaft lock.

All Flashpoint Budget Studio lighting kits come with the monolight with watt-seconds of your choice, a 40” white/black umbrella with removable black layer from Glow by Flashpoint, and a 6’ Flashpoint three-section light stand. Both the Flashpoint Budget Studio monolights and Flashpoint Budget Studio lighting kits include free shipping in the US as an added bonus.

Explore the budget-friendly, yet professional-grade Flashpoint Budget Studio monolights at low prices starting at just 49.95 USD and Flashpoint Budget Studio lighting kits starting at 89.96 USD.

The Flashpoint Budget Studio Monolight Flash 120 offers a perfect-picture option of 120 watt-seconds. The smallest output of the family, it is ideal for smaller portraits or scenes. Set up is easy while the lightweight unit stays cool under pressure. It offers modeling lamps, a tremendous four-stop output range, zippy recycle time and a punchy 125-guide number in a budget package. Achieve professional-quality results that mirror those from high-end expensive gear at the low price of 49.95 USD. Save money and get the full kit for just 89.96 USD.

The middle-of-the-road option, the Flashpoint Budget Studio Monolight Flash 160 is ideal for lighting up larger scenes. Photographers have the control of blending several flash heads in syncopated harmony for a fraction of the cost while retaining all of the quality. Another lightweight option, this monolight offers modeling lamps, four-stop output range, quick recycle and an incredible 141-guide number. Take your photography to the next level with the 160 watt-seconds option for only 69.95 USD. Complete the kit for just 109.95 and save.

The Flashpoint Budget Studio Monolight Flash 300 is the best solution for packing the most punch into your image. The leader of the pack, this option is ideal for portraits, products and location imaging, and offers the same high-quality output as its smaller companions. It includes power linked modeling lamp, four-stop output range, unbeatable recycle and an outstanding 190-guide number. It is available now for the low price of 99.95 USD. Get the full kit for just 139.95 USD to save.

Monolights are necessary for any photographer looking to take their lighting work to new heights. They are commonly found in studios and enable photographers to achieve crisp, professional results, whether they are just starting out or are seasoned veterans. Monolights are independently controlled unlike many other lighting systems, offering a more customizable approach. Flashpoint Budget Studio monolights include these features among many others at a reasonable price for both the professional and casual photographer. Critics note that Flashpoint monolights are particularly suited to any photographer’s needs as they are a staple in their lighting toolkit.

Pricing and Availability

Flashpoint Budget Studio monolights and lighting kits are now available in the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in New York City, and online at Adorama.com. For more information on light modifiers and how they are affected by size, shape and control, visit the Adorama Learning Center (http://www.adorama.com/alc/0013691/article/Light-Modifiers-AdoramaTV).

