DK-Technologies Appoints Eurocom Broadcast in France

Audio and video metering specialist DK-Technologies has appointed Eurocom Broadcast (www.eurocom.fr) as its exclusive distribution partner in France. Based in Paris, Eurocom will handle sales, distribution and after-sales support for the entire DK-Technologies range, which includes the Award-winning DK Meter range and the recently launched flagship PT0800 Audio and Waveform Monitor. Uffe Kjems Hansen, Product Marketing Director at DK-Technologies, says: "We are delighted to be working with Eurocom in France and feel confident that their expertise and contacts will help drive sales for DK-Technologies. Our metering and monitoring products are already well established in France and, with new products scheduled for 2014, there couldn’t be a better time to refocus attention on the brand in this important market." Established in 1996 by owner and CEO Bruno Guers, Eurocom offers a wide range of professional audio products to the radio and television industries, along with installation, cabling and after-sales service and support. "As someone with many years' experience in the broadcast and pro audio industry I've always been aware of the quality of DK-Technologies' products," Bruno Guers says. "I am very pleased that we now have an opportunity to work together and I believe there is great potential for sales growth in France, which will benefit both businesses." -ends- About DK-Technologies DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com