Studio Technologies’ IFB Plus Series Gets an Upgrade with New Model 2A Central Controller

Model 2A Central Controller Builds Upon Reputation of Model 2 to Provide Better Performance and Improved Features

Skokie, IL, DECEMBER 19, 2013 — Studio Technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality video, audio and fiber optic products for professional audio and broadcast applications, recently released the next evolution in its IFB Plus Series, the Model 2A Central Controller. The single-rack space unit builds on the foundation of the original Model 2 but offers upgraded features and innovative improvements that make the new model perform better, serve more reliably and use less energy than the original.

Now shipping, the Model 2A Central Controller features improved audio quality and enhanced signal handling capabilities. An added microcontroller integrated circuit results in improved audio level metering, smoother audio control and expanded telephone interface features. A highlight is the improved talent amplifier output, which allows more listen-only IFB talent amplifiers to be connected. In addition, party-line (PL) user devices can be connected to create a simple 2-channel intercom system.

Perfect for use in mobile applications, such as ENG trucks and OB vans, the design of the Model 2A is more compact and of lighter weight than the original. Using contemporary power supply designs allows the unit to be more energy efficient, offer cooler operation and weigh less. The overall audio quality has been significantly enhanced through the use of improved circuit designs and the latest components. The Model 2A retains all the core functions of the original version, providing the same simple, straightforward user operation to which customers have grown accustomed. The front panel and input/out connections remain identical to that of the Model 2. This allows “drop in” replacement for existing Model 2 installations.

The Model 2A is fully compatible with the entire IFB Plus Series of product offerings, including the popular Model 32A Talent Amplifier, Model 22 Access Station, and related accessories. The new unit offers an easy upgrade for existing IFB Plus Model 2 users.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast applications. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.comor call 847.676.9177.