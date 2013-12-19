TSL Products Highlights Versatile TallyMan Control System as a Simple Way to Monitor and Trigger Facility-Wide Devices in any Control Centre Scenario at ISE 2014

TSL Products, manufacturer of power management, control systems and audio monitoring solutions for the IT, AV, industrial and broadcast industries, will highlight its powerful TallyMan Control System at ISE 2014 (Stand 9-G140). TallyMan sits at the heart of any control centre, coordinating critical infrastructure components and providing operators with a common platform to universally control multiple pieces of equipment from different vendors including routers, multiviewers and cameras.

Featured at ISE will be the new TallyMan TMCP push-button control panels, the TMVP Virtual Control panel and the established TM1 and TM2 TallyMan system controllers.

“More and more fixed installation facilities, including surveillance operations, sports venues, conference hotels, shopping centres, , educational or medical facilities, etc., are adding critical production capabilities to deliver information to the world via diverse methods including streaming media outlets and digital signage,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director at TSL Products. “The TallyMan system, which found its origins in the broadcast industry, is also fully applicable to any control centre that connects and coordinates GPI, SNMP, IP and serial enabled devices.”

Capable of displaying a real-time overview of a facility, the TallyMan system ensures that system managers are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems using smart configuration tools and an intuitive interface which gives open or restricted access to control of a facility’s devices. To help administer this system wide control, TallyMan offers two control panels – the TMVP Virtual Control panel and the featured hardware-based TMCP push-button control panels. Both systems can drive the full line of TSL Products’ controllers.

The virtual panel has an easy-to-use touch screen GUI and holds the power to address virtually limitless numbers of devices from different manufacturers, saving the installation of new panels and preserving the existing workflow. The new TallyMan control panels are available in 16, 32 and 48 button variations, and offer all the capabilities of the TallyMan Virtual Panel in a hardware-based form factor. Each button is a TFT screen that is capable of displaying 16 characters or customized bitmaps, providing system-wide control of critical devices from a common platform.

The Tallyman series also offers a full line of under monitor displays that include displays with up to 16 tri-color characters for installations without expensive multiviewer systems.

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.