Viewbits Launches Miniature Full Feature HD/SDI 1080p Camera for Situational Awareness and Image Processing Applications (Video Conferencing, Surveillance, Medical, and POV)

San Diego, California -- Viewbits, the industrial cameras division of Computer Modules, Inc., announced today that they are now shipping their new mini 1080p HD camera that supports 60 frames per second -- the GNAT 1080p 60™. The ultra-compact camera measures just over 1.65 inches (42 millimeters).



Available in cased or board versions, the GNAT 1080p 60 is targeted for a wide variety of applications, including surveillance, airborne video cameras, avionics, inspection, public transportation, situational awareness, and video.



The 2.1 megapixel camera features a 1/3 inch progressive scan CMOS sensor, AGC (Automatic Gain Control), WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), digital zoom, and defog. It also supports brilliant DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) technologies like DNR, 3D-NR and 2D+3D.



"Our initial customers are amazed at the GNAT's price point based on performance," noted Mike Till, Marketing Manager for Viewbits. "This tiny full feature HD-SDI camera is likely to capture market share from the established Japanese players."



The GNAT 1080p 60 HD camera is compatible with all HD-SDI capture cards, monitors, and video servers.



Supplemental Information for Press Release





Features

2.1 Megapixels

Powerful ISP chip based

1/3” Progressive Scan CMOS Sensor

Output: 3G-SDI/HD-SDI (NTSC, PAL) with 292M

42.1 x 29 x 29 millimeters – just over 1.65 inches long

Maximum 1,920 x 1,080 resolution

Maximum 60 fps @ 1,920 x 1,080

C/CS mount

AGC, AWB, AE, D-WDR, Sens-Up

2D/3D Noise Reduction, Digital Zoom

Defog

1080/720@30p/60p/60i selectable

WDR (Wide Dynamic Range)

DNR (Digital Noise Reduction, 2D/3D-NR) – Provides outstanding clear images by reducing noise

AGC (Automatic Gain Control) – Improves performance in low light conditions

Dynamic Motion Detection (8 zones, up to 1980 blocks)

Privacy Zone Masking (8 zones)

Built-in OSD (On Screen Displays) Joystick

DC12V ~ 24V

Board mount version available with Board Mount Lens (DC Iris, TDN Support)



Suggested Retail Prices:

GNAT 1080p 60 with power supply: $445 U.S.

GNAT 1080p 60 Board version, with power supply: $435 U.S.









Viewbits and GNAT 1080p 60 are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



About CMI and Viewbits

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. Viewbits, the Industrial Cameras division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells HD, USB-2, CMOS, and X-Ray cameras to companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and Viewbits, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@computermodules.com. To download Viewbits press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.viewbits.com.







Viewbits, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.viewbits.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815