Make Your Motion Graphics Stand Out with After Effects and Moviola!

Take your skills with After Effects to the next level with a free webinar from Moviola!



There are a lot of ways to implement After Effects as a tool in your post-production workflow, but it can still be hard to give your graphics that extra pop to make them stand out. That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on September 13th at 10:00 AM PST that will help teach advanced motion graphics techniques inside the After Effects software. Viewers will learn new ways to generate custom reveals, track graphics on 3D footage, and build templates based on 3D data coming in from Cinema 4D.



Presenter Matthew Burrow is a Motion Graphic Artist for the ABC affiliate in San Diego, creating graphics for ABC's award winning investigative team and news station. He also works on many freelance projects using After Effects, Cinema 4D, and Final Cut Pro.



And if all that wasn’t enough to get you to attend, Moviola has some fantastic giveaways for two lucky attendees! Our sponsor, Adobe will be sending one viewer home with a full copy of Creative Suite 6 Production Premium, while Rampant Design Tools will be giving away a full copy of Rampant FrostFX, DustFX, Bokeh Bundle to add fresh styles to your edits.



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/advanced-motion-graphics-in-after-effects/



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:http://www.moviola.com/



Established in 1923, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. We now offer a full service non-linear rental division with 24/7 tech and workflow design support and consultation; a camera rental house; tape and solid state media sales; production office space for filmmakers in Hollywood and New York; online training via our free live webinars, on-demand webinars, ebooks, podcasts, blog articles and mobile apps; and an on-site training center specializing in AVID, ACSR, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, editorial and post production training.