Barnfind and Village Island Offer Zero Latency, Jitter-free 4K Transmission

Sandefjord, Norway -- Barnfind Technologies - developer and provider of a multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform to all segments of the broadcast industry, and business partner Village Island – suppliers of state-of-the-art solutions, have successfully completed transmission tests for 4K 60p 10bits4:2:2 base band signal over a single fiber. This is possible with a single-frame Barnfind multi-format media converter on either side of the optical link. Village Island’s VillageSTUDIO 4K Play-out system was used to generate high-quality 4K content. The signals, muxed through Barnfind’s CWDM, were sent from one monitor to another with no latency or jitter.

Barnfind’s unique concept already supports virtually all formats, and can now add 4K through synchronous multiple 3G/HD-SDI links.

Michael Van Dorpe, Village Island CEO, was delighted with the results. “While several head-end equipment companies report progress regarding 4K 30p transmission, the world is moving toward 50p/60p and customers are very aware of compression artefacts and unnecessary latency. The fact that Barnfind offers unaltered raw data direct transmission without any delay is a significant achievement and valuable asset for all broadcasters preparing for 4K.”

According to Arild Skjeggerud, Barnfind CTO, “Everybody knows how jitter-sensitive multiple SDI link transmission can be over fiber. Barnfind’s ultra-accurate over-clocking technology and zero latency / zero jitter architecture enables each SDI link to remain synchronous with minimum delay through the entire transmission chain, which is quite an accomplishment. We encourage our customers and partners to validate and deploy their 4K set-up in a similar configuration. “

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

About Village Island

Village Island is a well-established team of engineers, dedicated in delivering state-of-the-art solutions to every sector of the broadcast industry. Established in Japan in 2005, Village Island also operates a regional sales office in Singapore

