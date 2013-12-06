Testronic Supports DECE and Member Companies with UltraViolet(tm) Testing Services

(Burbank, CA) Testronic - the global leader in quality assurance services for film and television, games, software, and digital television - works closely with the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem (DECE) to provide testing services for UltraViolet implementations. DECE is the cross-industry consortium responsible for creating and operating UltraViolet (www.uvvu.com), a home entertainment industry standard delivering a new and compelling way to collect and enjoy movies and TV shows. Stringent testing of content and device interoperability is a core component of the success of DECE's industry effort. Testronic has extensive experience in UltraViolet testing, working closely with DECE to support testing of UltraViolet functionality as part of DECE's interoperability testing and compliance verification programs. Testronic has been testing UltraViolet content, players, and web portals for more than a year, and will offer expanded services to its member companies directly.

UltraViolet is based on open, licensable specifications and is designed by DECE to create a viable, global digital marketplace. DECE's digital media specifications, logo program, and interoperable digital rights library enable consumers to purchase digital video rights for movies and TV shows from a choice of online, in-app and physical retailers, and play it on a variety of branded devices and platforms from different manufacturers. Content that is destined for UltraViolet must undergo rigorous testing before it reaches the consumer marketplace.

"As both a service provider and a valued DECE Member, Testronic is playing an important role in the deployment of UltraViolet solutions," said Mark Teitell, General Manager and Executive Director of DECE/UltraViolet, "ranging from tests for UltraViolet-compatible web services that are in-market today to interoperability testing for the components of the 'Common File Format' ecosystem that will launch soon."

Jason Gish, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Testronic, commented, "The industry turns to DECE for thought leadership and guidance as digital content distribution and the consumer's interaction with it continue to evolve. We value our relationship with DECE and its member companies, and we look forward to continuing to serve them. Testronic has a unique depth of experience and focus in this segment of the market, and we are dedicated to working together to provide the highest level of support possible."

