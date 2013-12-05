MNBC, Mongolia's Leading Digital Terrestrial Broadcaster, Migrates to DVB-T2 With Thomson Video Networks' Video Headend Solution

RENNES, France -- Dec. 5, 2013 -- Mongolia Digital Broadcasting (MNBC) has launched Mongolia's first-ever DVB-T2 service, using state-of-the-art headend systems from Thomson Video Networks. Working with systems integrator Digital Horizon, MNBC has deployed Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(TM) EM1000 multi-channel SD encoders and NetProcessor 9030 multiplexer and video processor with embedded DVB-T2 gateway. Installed at the broadcaster's headend facility in Ulaanbaatar, the Thomson Video Networks solutions have enabled MNBC to migrate to a DVB-T2/MPEG-4 operation in order to accommodate more channels and increase its competitive advantage.

Launched in 2007, MNBC was Mongolia's first digital terrestrial TV network operator and is currently the market-leading terrestrial channel. By migrating to DVB-T2/MPEG-4, MNBC will now be able to broadcast up to 120 digital TV channels over five UHF transponders to maintain its number one position in the market and compete effectively with Mongolia's national satellite operator. The ViBE EM1000 encoders represent the industry benchmark for SD encoding, combining compression efficiency features and the latest preprocessing techniques to enable MNBC to offer its customers a premium viewing experience. The NetProcessor 9030 is a highly integrated MPEG-4 transport stream processor, and when coupled with the T2 gateway, provides MNBC with a versatile and powerful solution for cost-effective generation of DVB-T2 streams, compliant with all major transmitters.

"As a broadcasting pioneer and leader in Mongolia's rapidly emerging media industry, MNBC has taken a huge step forward by migrating to DVB-T2 terrestrial operations. It's one more 'first' for a broadcaster that has been highly innovative since its launch," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "With the ViBE EM1000 and NetProcessor 9030, MNBC has equipped its operation to provide the highest-quality video at lowest-possible bit rates, and built a foundation for cost-effective expansion to keep pace with future growth."

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVideoNetworks_DVB-T2-Gateway.jpg

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks - DVB-T2 Gateway

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVideoNetworks_ViBE-EM1000-Multi-channel-SD-Encoder.png

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks - ViBE(TM) EM1000 Multi-Channel SD Encoder

About MNBC

Mongolian Digital Broadcasting (MNBC) broadcasts multichannel digital terrestrial television services to more than 40,000 viewers in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with a goal of delivering digital TV services to outlying areas that lack telecom infrastructure. Today, MNBC's digital television network covers 90 percent of Ulaanbaatar, and the network is a leader in the Mongolian government's "Transfer to Digital" program with its efforts to launch the country's first service based on the DVB-T2 standard. The new service has been highly praised by customers for its high audio and video quality and wide variety of channels.

About Digital Horizon

Digital Horizon was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Digital Horizon is actively involved in end-to-end system integration using industry-leading solutions such as Thomson Video Networks' headend systems. Well-known for its expertise in DVB-T2 deployments, Digital Horizon specializes in turn-key solutions for DVB-T/T2 terrestrial systems, DVB-C cable systems, and IPTV systems, with services ranging from site survey and system architecture definition to system installation, integration, and commissioning.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.