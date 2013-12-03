Explore the Art and Technique of Master Editors in Manhattan Edit Workshop’s New Class: “Making the Cut” With Bobbie O’Steen

Become a better editor and storyteller; analyze scenes from iconic movies with acclaimed writer and film historian Bobbie O’Steen

New York, New York – December 3, 2013 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, will launch a brand new film analysis class in 2014. Lead by renowned film historian and author Bobbie O’Steen, “Making the Cut” will explore the editor’s endgame decisions from inside the cutting room. Course content will be based in part on material from O’Steen’s popular books (Cut to the Chase, The Invisible Cut) and her Inside the Cutting Room event series. “I'm thrilled to be teaching a class where I dig deep into the work of master editors and, by explaining their choices, help my students become better editors and storytellers themselves,” says O’Steen.

Through screenings of iconic scenes, along with in-depth discussion and analysis, O’Steen will reveal how these celebrated editors rose to the challenges involved with each screenplay, production, performance and director. Students will gain insight into the key decisions that create an evolving and engaging story while exploring topics such as suspense, action, dialogue, music, and sound, as well as those ever-crucial beginnings and endings. In the final session, students will present their own cut-by-cut analysis of a sequence from one of their favorite films.

“Making the Cut” will take place at Manhattan Edit Workshop, located at 119 W. 23rd Street in New York City. It will run seven consecutive Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 9pm, beginning on January 7th. Manhattan Edit Workshop will also provide a screening every Monday night of one of the films covered in class that week. More details and a full schedule of the course.

Register Before December 22nd and Save $100!

Register for “Making the Cut” now to save $100; Early Bird pricing is just $499. After December 22nd, registration will resume regular pricing at $599.

About Bobbie O’Steen

Bobbie O’Steen is a New York-based writer and film historian, dedicated to sharing the editor’s invisible art with film students, professionals, and the movie-going public. Educated at Stanford University, she is an Emmy-nominated film editor and the author of two acclaimed books about editing. Cut to the Chase is based on interviews with her late husband and colleague, legendary editor Sam O’Steen, and filled with stories from the cutting room and behind the scenes on such landmark films as The Graduate and Chinatown. Her second book, The Invisible Cut, deconstructs classic movie scenes from such films as Rear Window and The French Connection through a cut-by-cut analysis.

O’Steen frequently hosts the acclaimed “Inside the Cutting Room” event series. These evenings honor master editors, and involve screenings from their films along with in-depth discussion about their process. Past events have taken place at UCLA Film and Television Archive’s Billy Wilder Theater, Emerson College’s Bright Screening Room, NYU’s Cantor Film Center, 92Y Tribeca. O’Steen has taught graduate film student workshops at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and contributes to publications such as Editors Guild Magazine, MovieMaker Magazine and Cinema Editor Magazine, which named her “Film Editing’s Greatest Champion.”

About Manhattan Edit Workshop – Certified Training in New York City and Your City

Headquartered in the Flatiron District of New York City, Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. Since then, MEWShop has added Digital Cinema Production classes, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke®, Assimilate Scratch training and a two-week documentary film production course to its already impressive curriculum. MEWShop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core editing concepts. Corporate and group training offer a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum has quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

