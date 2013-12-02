Giving or Receiving, Adorama Holiday Gift Guides Help Shoppers Find Their Way to the Perfect Gift

A specially curated list of top picks for just about every buyer profile, Adorama’s holiday gift guides cover products from every tech category including digital cameras, flat screen TVs, tablets, iPhone accessories and much, much more

New York, NY – November 27, 2013 – On Thanksgiving Day, Adorama – one of the world’s leading photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers – will transform its website into a holiday-themed shopper’s delight that features Adorama Gift Guides. The guides are designed to help consumers and professionals navigate the very latest in photography, videography, iPhoneography and electronics such as tablets and flat screen TVs, and are organized to help online shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for. AdoramaTV will also launch videos featuring its Top Picks, a carefully curated list of products that are sure to delight and inspire both gift givers and recipients: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PErUhLxPVM.

Securing a spot in Consumer Reports’ top five electronics retailers for 2013, Adorama carries an impressive and extensive lineup of electronics, photography and videography offerings combined with a plethora of educational resources through its online Adorama Learning Center (ALC). Accompanying the retailer’s Gift Guides are product tutorials and review videos from the ALC that help shoppers delve deeper into their buying decisions. The company’s in-store and online experts are the most knowledgeable in the industry, providing every Adorama customer a unique, world-class shopping experience. With gift guides and complementary videos and articles featuring must-haves of the season, Adorama hopes to provide shoppers with an online shopping experience that eases the stress of a busy holiday season.

“Everyone is searching for the perfect gift for loved ones,” comments Brian Green, vice president of marketing, Adorama. “Adorama Gift Guides encompass just about every category and price point. Whether your loved one is obsessed with smartphone gadgets, tablets or the latest photography gear, we’ve got what you need at price points that can’t be beat. With a seemingly endless amount of resources available to help you make the best decision, you’ll be sure to please everyone on your shopping list.”

Featured Products on the Adorama Gift Guide List Include:

Products Under $100

• Bass Egg VERB Bluetooth Vibration Speaker: This speaker works independently or can be placed on any surface to make the surface itself become a speaker. The wireless Bass Egg releases omni-directional frequencies that spread from the bottom of the speaker to reach a high frequency spectrum that transmits sound evenly through the surface.

• Fujifilm Instax Mini 25 Instant Photo Camera: Capture and print every special moment this holiday season instantly with the Fujifilm Instax Mini. This camera sports an LCD film count and shooting display mode, automatic flash, detachable close up lens, three exposure modes, and two release buttons for horizontal and vertical shooting. Take self-portraits using the camera’s mounted mirror above the lens.

• Sony W Series NWZ-W273 Walkman Sports 4GB MP3: This wireless, one-piece music player from Sony gives users the ultimate freedom to run, swim or simply have some piece of mind while shoveling out snowy driveways. The cordless headphones, which are waterproof down to two meters (six feet) and come in three different sizes, house a 4GB MP3 Player. The Sony W Series MP3 player touts up to eight hours of playback on a full charge and is compatible with Mac OS X and Windows.

• Olloclip iPhone 5 Lens System: The pocket-sized Olloclip Lens System features a 2x telephoto lens that fits on an iPhone 5 or iPod touch 5G. The multi-element precision ground glass polarizing lens reduces glare and enables the device to capture more true-to-life colors. The lens can be easily attached and removed and comes with a carrying case as well as lens cap for storage and cleaning.

Products Under $200

• Nikon Coolpix S6500: With a 12x optical Zoom-NIKKOR glass lens, built-in Wi-Fi and 16-megapixel CMOS image sensor, capturing amazing images has never been so affordable. The Nikon Coolpix S6500 comes fully loaded with eight retouching effects and records full HD movies with stereo sound – perfect for making every memory last this holiday season.

• Canon PowerShot SX160 IS Digital Camera: Another excellent option for rising techies with “digital camera” on the list, this PowerShot camera from Canon features an amazing 16x Optical Zoom Lens, 16-megapixel sensor, three-inch LCD monitor and Smart Auto with 32 predefined shooting situations. The digital camera shoots in 720p HD video and runs on AA batteries.

• iPhone 5 Duracell PowerMat PowerSet II Kit: A must-have for anyone with an iPhone 5, this charging solution comes with a case and power mat. The SnapBattery case allows you to choose to use iPhone battery or extra battery, and has an indicator light to show how much energy remains in the case battery. The 2X PowerMat will charge up to two devices simultaneously and wirelessly.

Product Under $500

• Dish Network Portable HDTV System Bundle: For all the tailgating sports fans out there (and those gracious enough to accompany them), this portable Dish Network system makes it possible to watch TV just about anywhere. Easy to set up, the portable satellite antenna and HD receiver automatically finds the right satellite for your signal. No long-term contract is required; monthly service is available.

• Olympus E-PM2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 14-42mm f/3.5 II Lens: A camera for the more experienced photography enthusiast, the Olympus E-PM2 features a 16-megapixel live MOS sensor, improved color reproduction, and a three-inch LCD monitor with touch autofocus and shutter release. With in-body image stabilization and eight FPS sequential shooting, this compact, mirrorless, interchangeable lens camera is ideal for capturing a flurry of activity.

• Nikon Coolpix P520 Digital Camera With 16GB SDHC Card: For those with “a comprehensive compact camera for zoom, image quality, versatility and technological innovation” on their wish list, the Nikon Coolpix P520 is sure to please. Flaunting 18.1 megapixels, lens-shift vibration reduction and 42x optical zoom, this digital camera has a 3.2-inch ultra-high-resolution (921,000 dot) Vari-angle LCD monitor and shoots up to seven continuous frames per second.

Shop Smart, Spend Less, Win Big – With Adorama.com’s “Deal of the Day”

Also launching Thanksgiving Day is Adorama.com’s “Deal of the Day” holiday extravaganza, which will offer shoppers unbeatable savings on select electronics, photography and video gear. Hand-picked by Adorama’s team of electronic and imaging experts, the featured “Deal of the Day” product is offered at a rock-bottom price for 24 hours only.

When customers purchase a “Deal of the Day” item, they’ll be automatically entered in the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes. Winners of the football fan package will get exclusive VIP tickets to the kickoff Celebrity Party in NYC on Friday and VIP access to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on Saturday, and can then see the game on Sunday. Additionally, customers can get an additional three entries to the sweepstakes when they purchase specially designated items on Adorama.com.

Customers who purchase an Adorama “Deal of the Day” product are also automatically enrolled in the Adorama VIP program. Exclusive VIP benefits include: 30 gigs of free lifetime cloud storage provided by Pogoplug; free photography education through the New York Institute of Photography, Adorama Learning Center and Creative Live; the opportunity to purchase products only available to VIPs; exclusive pricing on products throughout Adorama; exclusive email offers and much more. Adorama’s VIP program is currently free to join.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

####