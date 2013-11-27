QVC UK Outfits New HD Facility with Clear-Com Intercom Solutions

Popular TV Shopping Channel Employs FreeSpeak and Eclipse-Omega to Keep Up with Challenging Production Schedule

LONDON, 27 NOVEMBER 2013 -Clear-Com® is pleased to announce that Britain’s largest shopping channel, QVC UK, has installed an Eclipse-OmegaDigital Matrix and a FreeSpeakDigital Wireless Intercom into its relocated and newly built production headquarters and HD studios. Staff members at the new London-based broadcast complex can relay critical program messages over the flexible and reliable Clear-Com communication systems, regardless of their location.

As part of the upgrade, the studio installed an Eclipse-Omega system as its intercom backbone. It is used for connecting the wireless FreeSpeak users with the Eclipse V-Series key panel users in the facility’s two identical control rooms. The V-Series panels primarily serve those working in the “galleries” section of the control room, including sound control personnel and directors, producers and their assistants. Having used the FreeSpeak system at its previous location, the company’s technical staff continues to rely on the wireless system for collaboration during the network’s daily 17 hour production schedule.

“The FreeSpeak solution was the main reason we selected Clear-Com again for our new facility,” says Alex Guiton, Broadcast Products Engineer, QVC UK. “We had used the system at our former facility and we were very happy with the quality. The floor staff, production assistants, camera operators and technical staff all use FreeSpeak, with about 30 to 40 beltpacks operating at one time. Another great feature of the FreeSpeak is that it fully integrates with the Eclipse-Omega to provide a complete wired and wireless intercom solution.

“Additionally, the V-Series Rotary Panels are very easy for the staff to read and use. This is especially important given the rapid turnaround time of our productions. With the V-Series panels, the staff can see the name of the operator communicating with them and the shift page they are on with a quick glance so they don’t need to waste valuable time trying to figure that out. The talk and listen keys are also very simple to operate. Best of all, the audio quality is excellent.”

Moreover, the Eclipse matrix is controlled by VSM for management of key assignments and panel programming. Clear-Com’s Production Maestro software, which is also used at the studio, allows for live audio port and conference management through an intuitive drag and drop graphical environment.

“We’re proud that such a prestigious broadcast brand as QVC has chosen Clear-Com systems for its production communications,” says Dan Muchmore, Regional Sales Manager, U.K., Ireland and Scandinavia for Clear-Com. “QVC UK’s ability to keep its staff members reliably connected across its new HD complex shows what our high-quality Clear-Com intercoms can accomplish. We look forward to continuing our work with QVC UK.”

About QVC UK

QVC UK is a world-class retailer owned by QVC, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation (Nasdaq: LINTA), and the world’s leading video and ecommerce retailer. QVC is committed to providing its customers with thousands of the most innovative and contemporary beauty, fashion, jewelry and home products. Its programming is distributed to more than 262 million homes worldwide through operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, UK, Italy and a joint venture in China. The company’s website, QVC.com, is ranked among the top general merchant Internet sites.

With the largest TV shopping channel in Britain, three further standalone TV channels and an interactive website which incorporates live streaming of the TV channels, QVC UK offers a wide variety of brand name products in beauty, fashion, jewelry, home and leisure, electronics, garden and DIY. The main TV channel broadcasts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with 17 hours of live programming each day (from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. UK time).

QVC UK’s 2012 net revenue was £403.7m. The channel is available to 26.7 million digital terrestrial, satellite and cable homes in the U.K. QVC UK’s website www.qvcuk.com is ranked 46th in IMRG-Experian Hitwise Hot Shops List of the UK’s top 50 online retailers in August 2013.

