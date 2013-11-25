RTW Provides Audio Loudness Management to Astro Productions

Top Asian Broadcaster Utilizes TM7 During Transition to Unified Metering





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, NOVEMBER 25 2013 - RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the sale of eight RTW TM7 TouchMonitors to Astro Production Sdn. Bhd., a leading Asian broadcaster. The TM7s were equipped with several software modules, including: the SW20001, SW20002, SW20004, SW20005 and SW20006 units. Stagetec Asia (www.stagetecasia.com), a long-time distributor of RTW, coordinated the sale.

Audio loudness standards have been a key concern for many broadcasters worldwide. That being said, the company sought a new tool that would help it to monitor its audio levels consistently. Astro purchased the TM7 TouchMonitors, provided by Stagetec Asia, after demoing a few of the units during its live broadcasts. The company will use them to ensure that all of its production facilities, including its fleet of OB vans, are using the metering and analyzers to have uniform loudness levels across its facility.

“The TM7 TouchMonitor suits our applications very well,” says Dennis Dovale, Vice President, Astro Production Services. “In order to ensure that all personnel and operators have the same frequency, when talking about the audio loudness metering and reading, they need a good monitoring tool such as RTW’s TM7.”

RTW, meanwhile, is thrilled to make further inroads into the Asian market with this sale. “We are happy to support such a prominent broadcaster as Astro,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “The entire line of TouchMonitor audio meters was created to help engineers monitor their loudness levels easily and consistently. The fact that Astro has found our TM7 to be efficient and easy to use is further proof of RTW’s commitment to offering modern, innovative solutions for today’s loudness management issues.”

About Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad is a leading integrated consumer media entertainment group in Malaysia and Southeast Asia with operations in 4 key areas of business, namely Pay-TV, Radio, Publications and Digital.

With a customer base of over 3.58 million residential customers or approximately 53% penetration of Malaysian TV households, Astro offers over 170 TV channels, including 38 HD channels, delivered via Direct-To-Home satellite TV, IPTV and OTT platforms. Astro provides HD, 3D, PVR, VOD and IPTV services through Astro B.yond and Astro On-The-Go. Fulfilling its promise to bridge the digital divide for all of Malaysia, Astro introduced NJOI as an entry-level DTH satellite TV service and is the country’s first non-subscription based satellite TV, offering 22 TV and 20 radio channels.

The People’s Choice, Astro was awarded the Putra Brand Awards Gold for the Media & Entertainment Category for 4 consecutive years. The award is in recognition of Astro’s efforts to exemplify innovation, quality and strong corporate social responsibilities. Visit www.astro.com.my for more information.

About RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world.

With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades. RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.